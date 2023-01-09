Cave tours on Vancouver Island in the spotlight after video shows underground slide

A long-standing Vancouver Island attraction that plunges visitors into darkness has been thrust back into the spotlight.

The Horne Lake Caves have been welcoming visitors into their subterranean depths for more than 30 years, but a recent visit posted online has been generating lots of interest for the unique attraction.

"It just kind of came out of nowhere. Somebody came here for a tour, put together a small 15-second reel and posted it on Instagram," said Horne Lake Caves operations manager Kyle Girgan.

The video included a trip down the caves' underground slide, which seems to be garnering particular interest.

The tours offered at the cave system take visitors through four different caves.

"We call them caving tours because they are so hands-on," said Girgan. "We give you a helmet and a light, you’ve got a guide, you’re going underground for anywhere from one and a half to four and a half hours."

The Horne Lake Caves on Vancouver Island are shown. (CTV News)

Staff member Ryan Nelson considers the caves his office.

"This is a lot of people’s first step into caving. It’s one of the things that we really focus on, is how to do it safely and how to do it safe for you and for the cave as well," he said.

The aforementioned slide is part of a "100 year restoration project" at the caves, which keeps people off of ancient crystal formations inside.

It also serves as a fun bonus to visitors, most of whom have never been inside a cave before.

"They usually have their jaws open, they’re in awe and lots of gasping. I absolutely love it," said Nelson.

"I love showing people these caves for the first time."

The Horne Lake Caves slide is shown. (hornelakecaves/Instagram)Horne Lake Caves is a private business inside the Horne Lake Caves Provincial Park on central Vancouver Island, just north of Port Alberni, B.C.

"In terms of a business and strategic thinking we are very unique, there’s nobody else that does this," said Girgan.

New owners purchased the business about two years ago from its original owner, who launched the caving tours about three decades ago.

"He started ecotourism before it was even really a thing, we are just carrying that on with new blood, new money and new energy," said Girgan.

Last year, the caves welcomed about 11,000 visitors, according to the company.