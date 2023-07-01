Caught on camera: Boaters rescued off B.C. coast

A dramatic rescue off the coast of B.C. was captured on camera Friday evening.

Two teenagers and one adult were on dinghy in the Salish Sea when the 40-foot vessel took on water and began to sink quickly, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The group was about three kilometres south of Victoria.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was alerted of the situation by Canadian marine rescuers in Victoria, and were assisted by their crews.

A video taken by the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest shows a member being lowered from a helicopter to the boaters and hoisting them up to the aircraft in a raft.

The rescued women showed signs of hypothermia and were taken to Victoria General Hospital, the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.

The winds were reportedly blowing at 37 km/h when the rescue took place, around 7 p.m.