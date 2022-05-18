Caught on cam: Trees fall on Nanaimo home amid B.C. windstorm

A pair of tall trees toppled onto a Nanaimo, B.C., home Wednesday as a windstorm wreaked havoc on Vancouver Island.

Video obtained by CTV News shows the moment the trees uprooted in a gust of wind and collapsed onto the home on the shore of Nanaimo's Cathers Lake.

Severe wind warnings were in effect across Vancouver Island as more than 53,000 customers were without electricity by early Wednesday afternoon.

Mounties on scene told CTV News no one was injured by the fallen trees.

"It was really scary," said witness Izabel Kazenbroot-Guppy, whose car was also hit by a falling tree. "Just a huge crack and a boom and the crunch of the roof."

One resident reported his shed was crushed by the two trees, though his neighbour's home took the brunt of the impact.

"When I saw my neighbour's house I thought, 'Oh, boy,'" said resident Jaime Silverio, surveying the wreckage of his shed.

Cathers Lake resident Rod Corraini was sweeping up glass on the roadway in the neighbourhood after his neighbour's skylight was torn off by the gust.

High winds also forced the cancellation of ferry sailings and the planned arrival of at least one cruse ship to Victoria's Ogden Point amid safety concerns.