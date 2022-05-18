Caught on cam: Trees fall on Nanaimo home amid B.C. windstorm
A pair of tall trees toppled onto a Nanaimo, B.C., home Wednesday as a windstorm wreaked havoc on Vancouver Island.
Video obtained by CTV News shows the moment the trees uprooted in a gust of wind and collapsed onto the home on the shore of Nanaimo's Cathers Lake.
Severe wind warnings were in effect across Vancouver Island as more than 53,000 customers were without electricity by early Wednesday afternoon.
Mounties on scene told CTV News no one was injured by the fallen trees.
"It was really scary," said witness Izabel Kazenbroot-Guppy, whose car was also hit by a falling tree. "Just a huge crack and a boom and the crunch of the roof."
One resident reported his shed was crushed by the two trees, though his neighbour's home took the brunt of the impact.
"When I saw my neighbour's house I thought, 'Oh, boy,'" said resident Jaime Silverio, surveying the wreckage of his shed.
Cathers Lake resident Rod Corraini was sweeping up glass on the roadway in the neighbourhood after his neighbour's skylight was torn off by the gust.
High winds also forced the cancellation of ferry sailings and the planned arrival of at least one cruse ship to Victoria's Ogden Point amid safety concerns.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
DEVELOPING | 'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
'Suffer in silence:' Experts worry of fallout from public reaction to Amber Heard's testimony
As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard stretches into its fifth week, experts say public reaction to Heard's testimony sends a perilous reminder that despite the 'MeToo' movement, the credibility of alleged victims of abuse can be fragile.
Prince Charles, Camilla visit Ukrainian church in Ottawa on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, lit candles and listened to a prayer service on Wednesday inside a gilded Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Ottawa, while congregants and onlookers waved blue-and-yellow flags and Union Jacks outside.
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Portugal identifies five monkeypox infections, Spain has eight suspected cases
Portuguese authorities said on Wednesday they had identified five cases of rare monkeypox infection and Spain's health services are testing eight potential cases after Britain put Europe on alert for the virus.
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
Worry, buyer's remorse high as real estate market slowdown materializes
A wave of buyer's remorse is taking shape in several heated real estate markets, after housing prices started dropping and the number of sales slowed over the last two months.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mom who suffocated 8-year-old daughter loses appeal of sentence
A B.C. woman who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by suffocating her with a plastic bag has lost her bid to have her sentence reduced, according to a decision from the B.C. Court of Appeal.
-
'Cougar' spotted in Vancouver neighbourhood was actually a large house cat: police
Police were called to a Vancouver neighbourhood for reports of a cougar sighting in the area. What they found was something else.
-
A human bone was found near Kamloops airport in March, police now know who it belonged to
A human bone found in Kamloops in late March has been identified as belonging to a 22-year-old man who went missing earlier that month.
Edmonton
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton Elks, Calgary Stampeders players will be in legal strike position Thursday
Elks and Stampeders players were the only ones to open training camp Sunday after talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association on a new collective bargaining agreement broke off Saturday.
-
Bullet holes found in several south Edmonton homes, no injuries reported
Edmonton police are asking residents of the Cavanagh and Allard neighbourhoods to check their homes for damage after bullet holes were found in several houses in the area.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner releases statement about 'scary' carjacking in Toronto
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is speaking for the first time since he was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside of a Toronto movie theatre earlier this week.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps with gas prices set to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
Victim of attempted carjacking says she’s more 'sad' than angry after teen arrested
The victim of an attempted carjacking on Tuesday says she was in "shock" as three males demanded she hand over her vehicle's keys outside a Walmart Supercentre in Etobicoke.
Calgary
-
Police seek driver who may have given ride to accused killer Talal Amer
Calgary police want to speak to the driver of a vehicle who may have given accused killer Talal Amer a ride after a shooting and subsequent car crash that claimed the life of a mother of five.
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Alberta wildlife centre treating fox kits that became infected with avian influenza
A central Alberta wildlife centre is caring for four young foxes, two of which are on the mend after contracting avian flu.
Montreal
-
Legault says English health-care worries over Bill 96 are 'disinformation'; experts disagree
Peppered with questions on Bill 96, Legault said there's been 'disinformation' spreading, in his opinion -- and that on one important question, health care, many critics of the bill are wrong. In fact, the bill is confusing on that point and the details still haven't been fully explained.
-
Animal rights activists want to take Longueuil, Quebec to court over deer cull
Animal rights activists have filed a lawsuit against the City of Longueuil and the Quebec government for what they are calling an "unnecessary and cruel slaughter" to control the deer population at Michel-Chartrand Park.
-
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Atlantic
-
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
-
Former RCMP staff sergeant describes spotty radio, lack of resources in N.S. shooting
A Mountie who led much of the response to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Wednesday that spotty radio service and the lack of an RCMP helicopter were among the equipment problems that hampered the manhunt.
-
Halifax police release identity of 37-year-old stabbing victim
Halifax Regional Police have released the identity of a woman who died after she was stabbed early Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple bridges seriously damaged in flash floods, more rain on the way for Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing for more rain as it works to repair multiple bridges that were seriously damaged in flash floods over the weekend.
-
Police charge Winnipeg man with multiple child pornography offences
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 69-year-old man with multiple offences following an investigation into child sexual abuse imagery that spanned multiple months.
-
'A pretty amazing phenomenon': Giant ice shoves form on Lake Winnipeg
Even though it is spring, some Manitobans were in for a cool surprise over the weekend as ice piled up on the shore of Lake Winnipeg, creating what looked like giant hills of ice.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Assault charges withdrawn against Kitchener teacher accused of taping students
The woman was charged with two counts of assault in November after an investigation into “allegations she taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom,” Waterloo regional police said at the time.
-
All aboard! Retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA' -- a caboose
No bedroom, no bathroom, no kitchen. Why one retiree decided to buy -- and live -- in a caboose.
Regina
-
Former Regina doctor cleared of multiple sexual assault charges
A former doctor accused of multiple sexual assaults has been found not guilty by a Regina judge, following a lengthy trial.
-
Regina Synchronized Swimming Club finds podium twice at Nationals
Regina Synchronized Swimming Club brought home a gold and silver medal at the 2022 Canadian Championships in Quebec City.
-
Landspout tornado touched down in southern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Caron, Sask. on Tuesday night.
Barrie
-
Officers take training to new heights at Collingwood Grain Terminals
Officers from across the province are making use of Collingwood's iconic grain terminals to learn potentially lifesaving skills.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who could be in Simcoe County
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent areas of Simcoe County.
-
One dead, two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Bradford
Police are appealing for witnesses to a deadly multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday in Bradford.
Saskatoon
-
Brother of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim worries his days were 'filled with dread'
A man whose brother lived in a group home in Hepburn, Sask. and was allegedly abused by a worker is speaking out.
-
Riders stay connected in Saskatoon as CFL labour talks drag on
The Canadian Football League and Players Association have still not reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, but that hasn’t stopped some members of the green and white from working out.
-
'She’s worth it': Family continues to seek answers in Saskatoon woman's death 60 years ago
Wednesday marks 60 years since the murder of Saskatoon woman Alexandra Wiwcharuk — and her family still hopes to find her killer.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay roofer hopes to win a worldwide contest
Michelle Mulder, owner of ‘Nailed it Roofing’ in North Bay, is nominated for 'Female Roofer of the Year.'
-
Ill hiker extracted from Ontario park by helicopter
The Royal Canadian Air Force came to the rescue Monday after a hiker needed urgent medical assistance while in Algonquin Provincial Park, located northeast of Huntsville, Ont.
-
DaBaby cancels two days before Sudbury concert
Friday's DaBaby concert in Greater Sudbury has been cancelled, Greater Sudbury announced Wednesday.