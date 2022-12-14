Caught on cam: Raven flies in front of B.C. couple's car for 45 minutes
A Quadra Island, B.C., couple has just lived through a unique experience – a rare event they are sharing with the public through a 23-minute video.
Michael Lavoie and his girlfriend, Jodi Young, were working in northern British Columbia and were travelling along the Dempster Highway on Dec. 10 when they were escorted by a raven that flew in front of their vehicle for more than half an hour.
The raven is pictured. (Michael Lavoie/Jodi Young)
When the raven first swooped in front of his windshield, Lavoie says he was travelling about 80 km/h along the isolated roadway.
"When it first went in front of the Jeep and I lost view of it, I was quite nervous," he told CTV News on Wednesday.
"It was gone for a moment and that road is pretty bumpy, but after a while I started to get used to it and just kind of let him go with the flow," Lavoie said.
The highway stretches 740 kilometres from Dawson City to Inuvik and is known as being a bucket-list journey. It certainly provided the couple with a bucket-list adventure they never would have anticipated.
"Honestly, at first I was quite nervous that it was going to fly too far forward in front of the vehicle, but after about 30 seconds I was like, 'Oh wow.' So I handed my phone to my partner, Jodi, and said, 'Hey could you start recording this?'" Lavoie said.
She would end up capturing a video that would last for 23 and a half minutes, but Lavoie estimates the entire encounter went on for more than 45 minutes.
"I think that it was definitely trying to catch the wind. A majority of the time it was basically trying not to use its wings other than to catch a draft," said Lavoie.
"I’ve had a lot of experiences with wildlife, but definitely never something like this," he said.
Towards the end of the video, Lavoie stopped the vehicle and went out to feed the raven, choosing the only thing he had on hand, which was Temptations cat treats.
Michael Lavoie is pictured with the raven. (Michael Lavoie/Jodi Young)
"I wanted to see how close it would get," he said.
"So we were feeding it cat treats and when we took off it actually came with us again. It caught up and went right back in front of the Jeep," he said.
The couple’s cat was also travelling with them, sitting inside a carrier cage but with a view towards the front windshield. Lavoie says the cat made some odd sounds when the raven was travelling in front and along side them but didn’t seem too fazed.
Encounters with ravens are often seen by some as spiritual events, something that Lavoie’s girlfriend agrees with. Jodi saw it as a sign as it was their final trip down the Dempster Highway after working up north.
"Regardless of how you see it I think it was an amazing experience. It was definitely something that I’ll remember," he said.
At the end of the 45-minute journey, Lavoie says the raven found something else to amuse itself with.
"As I was taking a corner I could see in my mirror that another raven had met up with it and they were playing on the road."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada revoking sanctions exemptions for Nord Stream turbines
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is revoking the exemptions to sanctions that allowed a Montreal company to repair turbines for a natural gas pipeline operated by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
House of Commons adjourns for the year, ending fall sitting early
The House of Commons has adjourned for the year, after MPs unanimously agreed to wrap up the fall sitting a few days early. While MPs were scheduled to stick around until Friday, after a jam-packed political fall, all sides agreed to finish off their work in the Chamber on Wednesday.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens
The Canadian chapter of an animal welfare group is giving several major fast-food chains a 'very poor' grade when it comes to their treatment of chickens during the food production process, but groups and companies dispute findings.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
Vancouver
-
IHIT called to investigate targeted fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C.
Homicide investigators have been called to a Mission, B.C., neighbourhood after a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning.
-
Surrey RCMP appeal for help in search for missing 14-year-old girl
Police in Surrey are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen in over two weeks.
-
'Tired of crying': Ukrainian newcomer hopes early New Year's party will bring joy as war rages on
A group of Ukrainian newcomers to Vancouver are hosting an early New Year's party in Gastown this weekend, in hopes of bringing some fun to a community devastated by the war raging in their homeland.
Edmonton
-
Catalytic converter thieves busted at Edmonton International Airport: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after Mounties say they were caught cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle at Edmonton's airport.
-
Edmonton emergency wait times the longest they have been in 7 years: FOIP documents
Emergency department wait times at Edmonton hospitals are the longest they’ve been since 2015, data from Alberta Health Services has revealed.
-
'Bravery and heroism': Lloyminster man honoured for saving family from a fire
A Lloydminster man who's been hailed a hero for kicking in a neighbour's front door and alerting the family inside that the house was on fire says he barely survived the blaze himself.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
'We love you': Memorial for Toronto subway stabbing victim grows
A memorial at a west-end Toronto subway station is serving as a stark reminder of the latest violent incident to take place on the TTC which left a woman dead last week.
-
Toronto's SickKids sees significant increase in patient transfers amid viral surge
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is reporting a significant increase in the number of pediatric patients being transferred to other hospitals amid a wave of respiratory illness across the province.
Calgary
-
'Everybody's struggling right now': Charities seeing fewer donations this holiday season
When times were good, the Salvation Army's Toy Angels program would pack gift bags for 6,000 children. This year, volunteers will be lucky to accommodate just 2,500 kids.
-
Have you seen her? 13-year-old Calgary girl missing since November
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them locate a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of November.
-
Naughty...but Nice, Calgary's homegrown award-winning musical, returns to the stage
An old-ish favourite is back on the Calgary stage after a two year pandemic pause.
Montreal
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
Quebec man guilty of murdering young sons in October 2020, sentenced to life in jail
Michael Chicoine has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the October 2020 killings of his young sons.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Police say two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital after a small plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
-
Nova Scotia government announces $115 million in inflation-relief measures
Nova Scotia's premier announced a new $115.4-million funding package Wednesday aimed at helping low- and middle-income earners with inflation.
Winnipeg
-
HSC Children's Hospital postponing surgeries due to increase in critically ill kids
Reassigning staff and postponing surgeries are just some of the steps being taken at HSC Children's Hospital to deal with a spike in critically ill pediatric patients.
-
Fourth teenager charged in Millennium Library stabbing death
Winnipeg police have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a stabbing death at the Millennium Library on Sunday.
-
Extended parking ban set to come into effect; Winnipeggers not bothered by the weather
With the significant amount of snow expected in the coming days, the city is getting ready to extend the snow route parking ban.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
-
WRPS wants $18 million budget increase to hire 19 more officers in 2023
As the Waterloo region police services board finalizes its budget ask, Chief Mark Crowell is recommending a $18.3 million increase that would allow the service to hire 19 more officers.
Regina
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city manager
A judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
-
Fine structure for snow removal 'unreasonable:' Landlords Association
The Saskatchewan Landlords Associations (SKLA) is calling the City of Regina’s fine structure for its snow removal bylaw “unreasonable” in certain situations.
-
Fire destroys Regina tent community, residents displaced
A fire on Tuesday evening caused a group of people experiencing homelessness in Regina to flee their tent community.
Barrie
-
Crown in Elnaz Hajtamiri case calls for defence lawyer to be disqualified
Nearly a year since Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared after being allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach, Ont., the Crown is calling for her ex-boyfriend's lawyer to be removed from the case.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT | Wicked winter system to make for a tricky commute: Here’s when to expect it
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement in advance of the system, noting travel conditions could be tricky.
-
Innisfil man accused of attacking service technician, several officers in his home
An Innisfil man faces assault charges for allegedly attacking a service technician visiting his home and the responding officers.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Granite Curling Club closing forever
Saskatoon’s Granite Curling Club is closing for good.
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
-
Sask. company gives new life to aging grain elevators
Alvin Herman knows a thing or two about being repurposed.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
No injuries at New Sudbury residential fire Wednesday
Fire crews in Sudbury were called to a house fire on Madeleine Avenue in the New Sudbury area around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.
-
Late Leafs captain’s estate ordered to pay Vale $85K
The estate of hockey legend George Armstrong has been ordered to pay Vale Ltd. $85,000 as security in connection with an unusual lawsuit that dates back two decades.