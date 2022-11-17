Caught on cam: Pickup truck smashes into Nanaimo liquor store to steal ATM

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two men who used a pickup truck to drive through the front doors of a liquor store and steal an ATM inside.

Police say the brazen theft occurred around 3:40 a.m. Friday at the Liquor Plus located at 508 Eighth St.

Surveillance video of the store shows the truck reversing into the front doors three times before it finally broke through, according to RCMP.

Once the doors were shattered, the thieves grabbed an ATM and threw it into the back of the truck.

The truck then sped off and was last seen heading west along Eighth Street.

The truck, described as a burgundy-coloured, mid-2000s Ford F-350, sustained significant damage to its rear quarter panel, and its right taillight was also broken, police say.

After the theft occurred, the licence plate of the truck was reported stolen and on Saturday the ATM was located, emptied of all its contents, in an undisclosed area, according to RCMP.

Mounties are now searching for the two men involved.

Both men are described as white and the first suspect was wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans at the time. The second suspect was wearing a bright blue hoodie, black track pants with a white stripe on the side, and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2022-39816.