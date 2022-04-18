Caught on cam: Orcas swim through middle of Vancouver Island marina

U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home

Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.

This picture of Connerjack Oswalt was seen on his Missing poster, which noted he went missing in September 2019 from Clearlake, Calif. (From Summit County Sheriff)

