Caught on cam: Dramatic orca encounter at Victoria breakwater
A pair of orcas delighted onlookers at Victoria's Ogden Point breakwater on Wednesday.
The mammals were spotted swimming near the shore around 8:30 a.m. and breaching the ocean's surface right next to the pedestrian pier.
The orcas were spotted swimming near the shore around 8:30 a.m. and breaching the ocean's surface right next to Victoria's Ogden Point breakwater. (Kayleigh Rees)
Images and video of the close encounter were captured by residents and tourists.
The natural spectacle follows a weekend sighting of a pod of transient orcas next to a BC Ferries vessel sailing between Victoria and Vancouver.
Video of that encounter Sunday showed at least six orcas in Active Pass, between Vancouver Island and the British Columbia mainland.
