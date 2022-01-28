Captain Cook statue will not return to Victoria's Inner Harbour

A statue of Captain James Cook that was torn down by a group of protesters at Victoria's Inner Harbor on Canada Day will not be replaced, and the pedestal it once stood on is slated for removal. (CTV)

