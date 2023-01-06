Capital Iron name to survive after Victoria appliance dealer purchases intellectual property

Victoria’s iconic Capital Iron name will remain alive after a local appliance dealer purchased the name and intellectual property.

WestCoast Appliance Gallery owner Fred Aram says the company bought the Capital Iron name after the historic local department store announced it was closing.

"Every Victorian has a memory with that name. The name is so strong," said Aram.

"A name like that to disappear would be such a shame," he said. "I saw an opportunity."

Aram says he cut a deal to buy the Capital Iron name, its intellectual property and online presence just before Christmas.

In August of 2022, the historic Victoria business announced it would be closing after nearly 90 years in operation.

The closure impacted the store's downtown Victoria and Langford locations.

At the time, owner Mike Black attributed Capital Iron’s downfall to the rise in online shopping, staffing problems and inflation.

WestCoast Appliance Gallery says it plans to open a new Capital Iron storefront focused exclusively on destination outdoor living products.

The new Capital Iron will sell barbecues, patio furniture, hot tubs and other backyard and outdoor leisure goods.

Owners say they are in negotiations to acquire a downtown Victoria location, but Aram notes the ink has not dried on the deal.

It’s not clear how soon a store location could open its doors, but owners say they want to start operations in the spring of this year.