Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies

One of Canada's most renowned Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.

Edwards was 19 years old when he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1940. By the end of the war, he had approximately 20 confirmed aerial kills, mainly over North Africa, and had risen to the rank of wing commander, according to an RCAF biography.

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott said in a Facebook post that Edwards died Saturday evening. "Stocky's intelligence, warmth and energy never ceased to amaze us," Arnott said.

Born in Saskatchewan, Edwards went on to serve 32 years with the air force in a variety of domestic and international posts before settling in Comox.

Edwards was named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2004 and a Knight of France's Legion of Honour in 2014.

In recent years, Edwards had dedicated his time to conservation projects, including wetlands protection with Ducks Unlimited.

