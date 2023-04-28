Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico

A sailor from HMCS Edmonton and two U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment members investigate suspected jettisoned contraband while HMCS Edmonton searches the jettison field on April 8, 2023, following a successful interdiction of a suspected drug-trafficking vessel. (Department of National Defence) A sailor from HMCS Edmonton and two U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment members investigate suspected jettisoned contraband while HMCS Edmonton searches the jettison field on April 8, 2023, following a successful interdiction of a suspected drug-trafficking vessel. (Department of National Defence)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario