Canadian rugby sevens teams look to secure Olympic qualification on home soil

Canada's Olivia Apps scores a try against Brazil during HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby action, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Canada's rugby sevens squads will have home-field advantage this weekend when they look to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens in Langford, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Canada's Olivia Apps scores a try against Brazil during HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby action, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Canada's rugby sevens squads will have home-field advantage this weekend when they look to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens in Langford, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario