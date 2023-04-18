Canadian navy issues warning ahead of exercises near Victoria

The Canadian military is warning Greater Victoria residents ahead of planned maritime security exercises starting this week.

A statement Tuesday from the Department of National Defence says people near Royal Roads University and the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood are likely to see and hear members of the naval security team driving patrol boats aggressively and firing blank ammunition during the training.

Sirens, horns and searchlights will also feature in the exercises.

The department says the naval security team follows stringent mitigation plans to protect marine mammals from harmful or disruptive activities during the exercises.

A navigational warning to mariners in the area has been issued ahead of the training Wednesday, requiring boaters remain clear of naval vessels in the Juan De Fuca Strait.

The training is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 19 and April 26.