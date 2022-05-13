Canadian national security concerns delay court battle over New Zealand warship upgrades

Royal New Zealand Navy frigate Te Mana transits the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin M. Langer) Royal New Zealand Navy frigate Te Mana transits the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin M. Langer)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family

A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario