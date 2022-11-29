Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks

A CP-140 Aurora aircraft flies during Operation Nanook on August 21, 2020. (Cpl. David Veldman/Canadian Armed Forces) A CP-140 Aurora aircraft flies during Operation Nanook on August 21, 2020. (Cpl. David Veldman/Canadian Armed Forces)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario