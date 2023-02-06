Canadian government announces $46.5 million for deep-sea research

Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, listens during the opening ceremony at the International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5), in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, listens during the opening ceremony at the International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5), in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air

The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'

U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another

A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario