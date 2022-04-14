Canadian Forces Snowbirds returning to Vancouver Island for training
The popular Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be returning to 19 Wing Comox on Vancouver Island this spring to practice for the season.
The aerobatics team will be at the Comox Valley base from April 19 to May 10, and fans will have a chance to see them practicing in the valley, as well as over the Georgia Strait.
The team notes that this year's season will be different from previous training sessions. Severe winter storms and the COVID-19 pandemic have put the team's regular training program behind schedule.
"Therefore, the squadron will be conducting exercises at an earlier phase in their training and pilots may not be flying some of the more complicated maneuvers," reads a statement from 19 Wing Comox.
The team also asks that people respect physical distancing if they are in public areas watching the training take place.
Fans are encourage to watch the training from home, though Air Force Beach will also be open for limited access to non-pass holders during the three weekends that the Snowbirds are training in April and May.
The last time the Snowbirds were flying over Vancouver Island was in July.
