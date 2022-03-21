Canadian Forces combat engineers descend on Comox Valley for training exercise
Combat engineers from across British Columbia converged on the Comox Valley on Saturday and Sunday to take part in a special training exercise called "Sapper Forge."
“We’re actually practising beach landings, typically done with an armoured steel boat, but the inflatable assault boats is what we have so we’re training up on that,” said Lt.-Col. Jim Julien of the 39 Combat Engineer Regiment.
Julien said upwards of 60 personnel participated, primarily reservists, refreshing their training moving personnel across waterways.
“Once you’re loaded and moving there’s formations, there’s spacing, there’s timings, there’s a way that you put your soldiers in the boats, that’s all going to be refresher training,” he said.
Participants were in the water at HMCS Quadra as well as at CFB Comox where they were practising small demolitions.
“They have what’s called the 19 Wing Destruction Range which is a demolition range which is something combat engineers practise, so it’s also just a good place for us to train to practise the skills that are key to our trade as combat engineers” said Maj. Andrew Gower, the officer commanding 6 Engineer Squadron.
The exercise wasn’t in relation to any growing tensions happening elsewhere in the world but are part of an ongoing commitment to keep the country safe.
“It’s a passion to come here to serve Canada and to practise these skills and be a combat engineer," Gower said. "It’s a calling really. I know a lot of my soldiers feel the same way, they have day jobs, this is where they can come and live that passion and serve their nation."
The equipment and manoeuvers are being sorted out now in preparation for a much larger exercise being planned for the Comox Valley in May.
“In the big event we’re going to be ferrying troops from navy frigates that are going to be coming in, all the way across the shore," said Capt. Liam Lees of the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada. "We’re going to carry on with a dismounted assault from our rifle companies so it’s going to be quite a complex training event."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.
Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights
The federal government says it has tightened rules for Russian aircraft after a commercial airliner was able to circumvent a ban on entering Canadian airspace late last month by falsely claiming to be a humanitarian flight. Aeroflot Flight 111 was allowed to traverse Canadian airspace en route from Miami to Moscow on Feb. 27 despite Ottawa having banned all Russian aircraft earlier that day in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
COVID-19 transmission to babies before, during, and after birth rare, study finds
COVID-19 transmission to a newborn from the birthing parent is fewer than two per cent, according to a new systematic review study that analyzed data from more than 470 studies.
Hillier: Russian invasion of Ukraine 'not going to end soon'
Canada’s former chief of the defence staff is warning of a 'long-term' Russian invasion of Ukraine.
When will feds lift COVID-19 mandates? It's complicated, minister says
Conservative and NDP members of the House of Commons health committee hammered Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos with questions about a timeline, a benchmark, or a set of conditions that would trigger an end to vaccine requirements for travellers and federal employees.
Labour minister says too early for back-to-work legislation in CP Rail work stoppage
Canada’s Labour Minister says he is choosing to be optimistic as negotiations continue between CP Rail and union representatives.
Air Canada CEO apologizes to parliamentary committee in first comments on poor French
Air Canada's chief executive has apologized to a parliamentary committee in his first comments since his poor grasp of the French language raised a huge outcry last fall.
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. man caught on camera shoving Asian senior with dementia given probation, but no jail time
A man caught on camera shoving an elderly Asian man in Vancouver two years ago will not serve time behind bars for the assault, a judge said Monday.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. records 8 new deaths over 72 hours
British Columbia recorded another eight deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, the government announced Monday along with another drop in hospitalizations.
-
Sea lion found with gunshot wound on Kits Beach remains in 'critical condition,' Vancouver Aquarium says
It's been a tense few days for the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre after taking in an emaciated sea lion suffering from a gunshot wound last week.
Edmonton
-
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in southeast Edmonton
A crash involving an SUV and semi-trailer in southeast Edmonton Monday injured four youth and one adult, police said.
-
Police seek man who placed cell phone up girl's skirt at West Edmonton Mall
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help identifying a man who put a cell phone underneath a 14-year-old girl's skirt on an escalator.
-
Former Alberta politicians spearhead fill-a-plane donation drive for Ukraine
A former Alberta premier and MLA have organized a donation drive to fill a plane with 35 tonnes of aid to Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Ontario man given $110 ticket for peeling licence plate taking his fight to court
An Ontario man who was handed a $110 ticket for having a peeling and faded licence plate says he believes the charge is unfair and will fight the fine in court.
-
These Ontario politicians are using TikTok to connect with millions of viewers
A TikTok account may not be the first resource you’d expect to find in a politician’s toolkit, but Ontario officials are carving a niche out on the platform.
-
11-year-old allegedly caught driving 150 km/h loses control of car during police pursuit
An 11-year-old who was allegedly caught driving 150 km/h on a 'joy ride' in Ontario lost control of vehicle and crashed through a fence while being pursued by police, officials said.
Calgary
-
Beltline stabbing victim killed in 'random attack': Calgary police
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was unconscious when police arrived.
-
'Now is not the time': 2 day old CP Rail work stoppage already hurting Canadian economy
Canada’s labour minister is in Calgary where CP Rail and the teamsters union are in negotiation while a work stoppage shuts down much of the rail traffic across Canada
-
1 dead following reports of gunshots along 16th Avenue N.W.
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating after an early-morning shooting along 16th Avenue N.W. left one man dead.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, charged after woman seriously injured in Westmount stabbing
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
-
Serving customers in French is a 'priority,' says Air Canada CEO
Speaking publicly for the first time since he caused a huge uproar over his unilingualism, Air Canada's top executive said Monday that French is a "priority" for the Montreal-based airline and pledged to "do better.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
-
Atlantic premiers adopt wait-and-see approach on changing to permanent daylight time
Atlantic Canada's premiers are holding off on any move toward permanent daylight time until they see what neighbouring jurisdictions do.
Winnipeg
-
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas facing calls to step down amid suspension over sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations
Arlen Dumas is facing calls to step down as Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) amid an allegation of sexual harassment and sexual assault brought forward against him by a senior AMC staff member.
-
'Just covered in ice and water': 145 weekend calls for tows in Manitoba back lanes amid spring thaw
Snow clearing crews and tow trucks had a busy weekend trying to keep up with Manitoba’s back lanes.
-
Alberta attempted murder suspect may be heading to Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP in Alberta say a man wanted in connection with a double stabbing at a campground in Okotoks, Alta. may be on his way to Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
170 charges and tickets, 19 arrests in Waterloo for St. Patrick's Day
Waterloo regional police say they handed out 147 charges and arrested 19 people at the large unsanctioned street party in Waterloo on St. Patrick’s Day. The City of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University issued an additional 23 tickets and charges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
One person is dead after a small aircraft crashed in Brant County late Monday afternoon.
-
Regina
-
Potholes emerging on city streets during spring thaw
As snow continues to melt, city crews are prepared and working to keep potholes to a minimum.
-
Saskatchewan reaches highest COVID-19 death rate among provinces: physician town hall
Saskatchewan has the highest COVID-19 death rate among the provinces, according to information shared at a physician town hall last week.
-
Former Pine Lodge building dodges demolition
Two years after a fire forced Pine Lodge Treatment centre to close operations in Indian Head, the 102-year-old building now has new owners.
Barrie
-
Mixed emotions as mask mandates lift in Simcoe Muskoka schools
Monday was the first day back to school after March Break, and the first day, students did not have to wear a mask in class.
-
OPP investigate deadly electrocution at Orillia hydro plant
Orillia OPP is investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted at a hydro transformer plant on Saturday.
-
Fire that sent Alliston woman to hospital under investigation
Investigators are continuing to look into a house fire that took place in Alliston, Ont. Sunday night.
Saskatoon
-
'This is coming together so fast': Saskatoon family prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
In as little as three weeks, a Saskatoon family will be expanding their household as they prepare to welcome Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
-
Fast-spreading Omicron sub-variant BA.2 taking hold in Sask.
The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and is poised to take over as the new dominant strain, according to an expert.
-
11 senior homes, family housing facilities affected as provincial subsidy ends
The end to a provincial subsidy program will affect seniors and families at 11 facilities, according to the Ministry of Social Services.
Northern Ontario
-
Mural unveiled at Chippewa Secondary School to educate on racism
A mural intended to educate and eradicate racism was unveiled at Chippewa Secondary School on Monday morning.
-
CP Rail work stoppage enters Day 2 in Sudbury as supply chain fears grow
Workers outside the Sudbury Canadian Pacific Rail Yard hit the picket line as the work stoppage grappling the country entered Day 2.
-
Thessalon, Bruce Mines could be left without physicians next month
A contract dispute between the province and individual municipalities could result in Thessalon and Bruce Mines losing all their physicians next month.