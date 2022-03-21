Canadian Forces combat engineers descend on Comox Valley for training exercise

Combat engineers from across British Columbia converged on the Comox Valley on Saturday and Sunday to take part in a special training exercise called "Sapper Forge."

“We’re actually practising beach landings, typically done with an armoured steel boat, but the inflatable assault boats is what we have so we’re training up on that,” said Lt.-Col. Jim Julien of the 39 Combat Engineer Regiment.

Julien said upwards of 60 personnel participated, primarily reservists, refreshing their training moving personnel across waterways.

“Once you’re loaded and moving there’s formations, there’s spacing, there’s timings, there’s a way that you put your soldiers in the boats, that’s all going to be refresher training,” he said.

Participants were in the water at HMCS Quadra as well as at CFB Comox where they were practising small demolitions.

“They have what’s called the 19 Wing Destruction Range which is a demolition range which is something combat engineers practise, so it’s also just a good place for us to train to practise the skills that are key to our trade as combat engineers” said Maj. Andrew Gower, the officer commanding 6 Engineer Squadron.

The exercise wasn’t in relation to any growing tensions happening elsewhere in the world but are part of an ongoing commitment to keep the country safe.

“It’s a passion to come here to serve Canada and to practise these skills and be a combat engineer," Gower said. "It’s a calling really. I know a lot of my soldiers feel the same way, they have day jobs, this is where they can come and live that passion and serve their nation."

The equipment and manoeuvers are being sorted out now in preparation for a much larger exercise being planned for the Comox Valley in May.

“In the big event we’re going to be ferrying troops from navy frigates that are going to be coming in, all the way across the shore," said Capt. Liam Lees of the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada. "We’re going to carry on with a dismounted assault from our rifle companies so it’s going to be quite a complex training event."