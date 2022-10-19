Canadian environmental group hoping to work with businesses to reduce plastics in food industry
Canadian organization Ocean Wise has launched a new initiative to help remove what it calls unnecessary plastics in the food and beverage industry.
The Plastic Reduction Program is launching during Waste Reduction Week (October 17 to 24) and will help businesses identify unnecessary plastics in an organization’s supply chain, while implementing an achievable plastic reduction plan.
In a release for the launch, Ocean Wise stated that the world's top five biggest plastic polluters are food and beverage businesses, and that in Canada six of the 12 most commonly found types of litter on marine and freshwater shores are related to food and beverages.
Ocean Wise calls the issue urgent and says it's predicted that Canadians' use of plastics will balloon to more than six-million metric tonnes by 2030.
"The Ocean Wise Plastics Reduction Program is an opportunity for businesses to access our expertise and take direct action to reduce the use of unnecessary plastics," said Jeff Wint, manager of the Ocean Wise Plastics Reduction Program.
"We can help businesses achieve tangible change, like swapping required plastic packaging for an alternative material," he said.
Ocean Wise hopes to sign up 250 businesses across Canada over the course of the campaign and in time for Waste Reduction Week next year.
"The statistics on plastic pollution paint a dark future for our ocean, and collaboration is necessary if we’re going to improve ocean health," said Lasse Gustavsson, Ocean Wise president and CEO.
"Through the Ocean Wise Plastic Reduction Program, we'll work hand-in-hand with food and beverage businesses to help turn off the plastics tap," said Gustavsson.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
Where home prices have increased the most in Canada
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
Post-COVID cognitive impairments similar to being 'sleep deprived': Canadian-led study
A new Western University-led study suggests that patients may experience short- and long-term cognitive impairments following COVID-19 infection that can be similar to those caused by sleep deprivation.
Bannock now served at Montreal hospital after Indigenous patient refused to eat for 2-week stay
A new comfort food is on the menu for Indigenous patients at a Montreal hospital following the story of a patient who refused to eat for two weeks, saying the food reminded him of what was served in residential schools.
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
Woman testifies 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003
A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her.
Trump claim of ‘crime of the century’ fizzles after 3-year probe
Former U.S. President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Vancouver
-
Politics, resources, or policy? Why B.C. may be dramatically underreporting COVID-19 deaths
As a fall wave of the pandemic appears to be building, infectious disease experts are warning B.C.'s risk is high and the government-reported number of COVID-19 deaths is misleading.
-
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
-
SkyTrain delayed after man falls on tracks, police say
Vancouver SkyTrain passengers faced delays Wednesday afternoon as first responders rescued an injured person from the tracks near Main Street-Science World Station.
Edmonton
-
Stollery wait hits 17 hours, Edmonton ER doc says patients are dying in waiting rooms
A fresh alarm was sounded Wednesday over the amount of time Albertans are waiting to access emergency care.
-
'Toxic governance culture': Edmonton council erupts over secret shelter debate
Allegations were flying at Edmonton City Hall Wednesday after a document about how to fund services for homeless people was debated in secret.
-
Edmonton Elks prepare for last home game of season
The Edmonton Elks held their final full practice of the season Wednesday, as they prepared for one last chance to break their 16-game home losing streak.
Toronto
-
Video shows suspect arrested after shots fired at officers in Scarborough
CTV News Toronto has obtained exclusive video of a suspect being arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at police officers while barricaded inside a Scarborough residence Tuesday evening.
-
Toronto clerk voids one French-language public school trustee election
The election for one of Toronto’s French public school board trustees next week has been voided, the city clerk has announced.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
Food prices skyrocket in Alberta with latest inflation numbers
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
-
Ukrainian aid fundraiser questions Smith's apology on Russian invasion comments
A former member of Alberta's legislative assembly and key fundraiser for war-torn Ukraine says he's skeptical about Premier Danielle Smith's apology for remarks she made about the country's conflict with Russia.
Montreal
-
Two dead, one important witness in Ile Bizard: Montreal police investigating
Two people were found dead in a residence in east Ile Bizard Wednesday night. The circumstances of the deaths remain unclear. Police say they received a tip at around 9:30 p.m. concerning two bodies in a home near the residential intersection of des Erables and des Noyers avenues.
-
Quebec human rights commission opens inquiry into two 'infanticide' cases near Montreal
Quebec's youth and human rights commission has opened independent investigations into two recent homicides involving children in Montreal. 'According to information reported by the media, the children died in the contexts of infanticide,' read a Wednesday press release from the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse.
-
Q&A: PQ leader 'confident' he can sit in national assembly without swearing oath to King
A political dilemma is brewing in the Quebec legislature as some MNAs are refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III during their swearing-in ceremony. The PQ leader sat down with CTV News on Wednesday to discuss his party's position on the matter and what's next since the National Assembly has rejected his request.
Atlantic
-
Some N.S. residents still without phone, internet services more than 3 weeks after Fiona
People living in Mill Lake, N.S., are frustrated they’ve been without phone and internet service since post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
-
Scientists stumped by death of great white shark that washed ashore in N.B.
Maritime scientists descended on a New Brunswick beach recently where a great white shark had washed on shore, and now they're trying to figure out why the seemingly healthy fish died.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba reviewing provincial taxes in bid to make province more competitive
The Manitoba government is starting a review of personal and business taxes with the aim of becoming more competitive with other provinces.
-
Part of Brandon under boil water advisory following power outage at water treatment plant
For the second time in as many months, a boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Brandon.
Kitchener
-
'I want to be a leader': Montreal Canadiens prospect suiting up for Kitchener Rangers debut
Three months after being drafted into the National Hockey League, Filip Mešár is calling the Kitchener Rangers his new home.
-
Two youths charged in connection to physical altercation
Two youths have been charged in connection to a large physical altercation in Kitchener during which weapons, including a BB gun, were brandished, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Concern piles up as Cambridge residents complain about ‘ridiculous’ mounds of dirt from construction project
Cambridge residents who live in homes that back onto the former Saginaw Golf Course say contractors are creating massive piles of dirt that aren’t only an eyesore, but also a possible health concern.
Regina
-
Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start Mason Fine as quarterback on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.
-
Referee shortage prominent in Regina according to sporting officials' organizations
Sporting organizations in Regina are combating issues related to a shortage of registered officials.
-
Long-vacant east Regina condo expected to be completed in 2023: developer
An east Regina condo that has sat unfinished for several years is expected to be completed by next year.
Barrie
-
Crown paints shocking picture of Simcoe County father's last moments at son's trial
The first day of testimony began Wednesday in the trial of Brad McKee, the man charged with first-degree murder in his father's death in February 2019.
-
Officers' funeral procession finalized with multiple Barrie road closures
As the community prepares to say goodbye to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Michael Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, the public is invited to view the funeral procession on Thursday.
-
Legionnaires' outbreak in Orillia, Ont. turns deadly as cases climb
Health officials confirm an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Orillia has claimed one life as cases continue to climb.
Saskatoon
-
'He was my right hand': Sask. dad wants answers from police after teen found dead in car
A Saskatoon father is calling for answers after his son was found dead in his vehicle.
-
Parking fees pricing Sask. couple out of medical appointments
Seniors from Radisson, northwest of Saskatoon, are considering cancelling vital medical appointments over the high cost of parking fees at Saskatoon hospitals.
-
Thieves stole truck from Sask. farm, fired at witnesses: RCMP
Pierceland RCMP are looking for thieves who stole a truck from a rural property and fired at two witnesses before getting away.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury council candidates trade barbs over website domain
A Ward 11 candidate in Sudbury who has the rights to the ward incumbent's former website is denying he did anything "sneaky."
-
Three northern cities offering free transit rides for voters on election day
Voters hit the polls in a few days for this year’s municipal election. Three northern Ontario cities are making it a bit easier for voters to get to the polls by offering free city bus rides to voting locations.
-
Sudbury students take the classroom outdoors
Elementary students at St. David Catholic School in Sudbury bundled up to enjoy the crisp fall day on Wednesday. Teachers brought their lesson plans outdoors as part of the national annual initiative called ‘Take Me Outside.’