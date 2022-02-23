Canada Sevens women's rugby tournament returns to Langford

The HSBC Canada Women's Rugby Sevens tournament is returning to Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., after a two-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament runs from April 30 to May 1 with two-day tournament passes on sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Single-day tickets will be released in March.

"Rugby Canada is excited to welcome back the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event after a challenging period of time for both our sport and the Canadian rugby community," said Rugby Canada interim CEO Jamie Levchuk in a statement announcing the tournament's return.

The annual tournament was last held in 2019.

"The City of Langford is excited to once again host the prestigious HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens tournament," said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

"As a sports fan, I am personally excited to welcome back Canada’s women to home soil alongside such a passionate rugby fan base," Young added. "Events such as these are a great opportunity to showcase Langford on the world stage as well as provide a boost to our local economy."

Tickets start at $60 for a two-day, general-admission pass and reach $109 for premium seats.

Full details of ticket pricing and categories can be found on the Canada Sevens website.

The HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens is a two-day rugby sevens tournament hosted by Rugby Canada, which is based in Langford.