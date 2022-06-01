Canada Sevens women’s rugby tournament leaving Langford for Vancouver

The 2023 HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby tournament is leaving its longtime home of Langford, B.C., next year and moving to Vancouver.

Instead of Starlight Stadium, the tournament will be held at B.C. Place in a combined event with the men's tournament from March 3 to 5.

The announcement Tuesday from Rugby Canada is another blow to the organization's relationship with Langford after an independent review found problems with the organization's chosen home.

"Langford is not viewed as a positive place to live with it being framed as 'expensive' and 'isolated,'" the review found.

However, Rugby Canada interim CEO Jamie Levchuk said the organization will continue to call Langford home and continue to host events at Starlight Stadium.

"We would like to acknowledge the City of Langford for being such an incredible host of our HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens since 2015," Levchuk said in a statement.

"Langford remains the home of Rugby Canada and we look forward to continuing hosting international events at Starlight Stadium in the future."

The interim CEO said the organization is "delighted" to be hosting a combined men's and women's event in 2023.

The move to combine the tournaments means the Vancouver event will be extended from its traditional two-day format to a three-day event.