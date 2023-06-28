Canada's new cruise ship rules don't fix major pollution sources, critics say
The federal government says some new cruise ship pollution measures are now mandatory, but environmental groups say the move still doesn't plug gaps that permit the ongoing contamination of some of Canada's most sensitive coastlines.
Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced Friday that voluntary measures established last April on the discharge and treatment guidelines for sewage (black water) and grey water - which includes kitchen water, laundry detergent, cleaning products, food waste, cooking oils and grease as well as hazardous carcinogens and other pollutants - will be mandatory immediately under an interim order.
But the largest source of acidic waste water from cruise ships and other vessels will continue to flow into the ocean unabated, said Anna Barford, shipping campaigner for Stand.earth Canada.
While the grey water and sewage rules were expected in the spring before the cruise season got underway, they are a welcome step to improve the sector's impacts on marine ecosystems, Barford said.
However, it leaves out more than 90 per cent of cruise ships' polluted discharge from onboard scrubber systems – exhaust-cleaning systems that use water to “wash” pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, carcinogens and heavy metals from exhaust and then flush them into the ocean rather than the air.
The new rules also have no dedicated onboard observers to ensure cruise ships follow the new sewage and grey water rules, Barford said.
“We know from the experience of our U.S. neighbours it's necessary to enforce and catch the rule breakers,” she added.
The new regulations prohibit cruise ships from dumping grey water or sewage within three nautical miles of shore.
And the rules also call for better treatment for grey water discharge by requiring cruise ships to use a marine sanitation device in order to dump grey water within 12 nautical miles of shore.
Vessels must report they are complying with the measures on request, and if found to be breaking the rules during inspection, which take place at port, they face a potential maximum penalty of $250,000, said Transport Canada.
The new sewage and grey water regulations are now in line with the more stringent rules already in place in Canada's Arctic and other comparable waters along the West Coast like Alaska, California and Washington state, Transport Canada added.
But the ministry was silent about the fact it's OK for cruise vessels to dump scrubber wastewater along the length of B.C.'s inland coast, as well as in federal marine protected areas and the Arctic Ocean, a particularly sensitive marine ecosystem facing dramatic increases in shipping as the sea ice melts with climate change, Barford noted.
The ministry did not clarify if or when it plans to take action to ban or restrict polluted scrubber wash water - something numerous jurisdictions, including California and European countries like Germany and France, have already done, she added.
Polluted scrubber water could be completely avoided if ships were mandated to use cleaner-burning fuels to meet the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) emission standards.
But the IMO and Canada's rules allow ships to use dirty heavy fuel oil (HFO) if they also use scrubber systems.
Both Transport Canada and the IMO should prohibit scrubbers that enable all vessels to continue using cheaper, more polluted fossil fuels, despite shipping's growing emissions footprint and the urgency to shift low- or zero-emission fuels, Barford said.
“They've taken an air pollution problem and turned it into a water pollution problem,” she said.
“They don't even solve all the air pollution problems,” she added, noting the scrubber systems don't deal with black carbon, or soot, that speeds up melting when it lands on snow in the Arctic.
Scrubber discharge worsens ocean acidification, which limits the ability of marine creatures like oysters, clams, prawns and crabs to form shells, especially in the early stages of their life. And heavy metals and toxins from the wastewater can build up in the food chain, threatening the health and reproduction of marine animals, especially larger ones like endangered resident killer whales.
Although cargo vessels and other boats use HFO and scrubber systems, cruise ships create exponentially more pollution because of where and how they travel, Barford noted.
“Cruise ships linger in these sensitive inshore areas along the coast and have a very high energy demand,” she said.
“So they go through a lot more fuel and create much more discharge than a ship that isn't operating a hotel onboard.”
The IMO is meeting this week to try to devise new shipping emission standards in an effort to limit global warming, Barford noted.
It's not clear banning scrubbers to eliminate HFO use is on the IMO negotiating table - but if it isn't, it should be, she added, noting it'd force the cruise and shipping sectors to transition to cleaner or alternative fuels.
“Look at jurisdictions that have banned scrubbers like California,” she said.
“They're acquiring more refined fuels, they're preparing for renewables and zero-emissions fuels by eliminating HFO, the worst one available.”
Transport Canada's did not provide answers to Canada's National Observer's questions potential federal scrubber discharge regulations before publishing deadline.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
CBC must face WE Charity defamation lawsuit in a U.S. court, judge rules
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation must face a defamation lawsuit by WE Charity alleging the publicly funded news outlet repeatedly aired false claims that it deceived its donors, a Washington, D.C., federal judge has ruled.
Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child
A man who abducted a seven-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
Debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible was returned to shore in Newfoundland Wednesday, aboard a Canadian-flagged ship that had helped search for the vessel in a remote area of ocean near the wreck of the Titanic.
Vancouver
-
Driver in hospital after semi flips on Highway 17 in Surrey
The driver of a semi that flipped on Highway 17 in Surrey Wednesday has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who say lane closures are expected to continue while the scene is cleared.
-
Family of victim in North Vancouver house fire believes her death was preventable
The family of a woman who died in a tragic house fire in North Vancouver earlier month is speaking out for the first time.
-
14 fishing boats stolen from Kelowna business: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing for witnesses and information after 14 aluminum fishing boats were stolen from a locked compound at a local business.
Edmonton
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
5 manager positions eliminated at City of Edmonton as part of effort to find $60M in savings
Edmonton is making some changes to how the city is managed, including eliminating manager jobs and restructuring two city departments.
-
1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested
Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
-
Video shows part of dog attack that seriously injured a young child in Toronto
New video has surfaced showing parts of a dog attack that seriously injured a child in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
-
Durham officers exhibited 'pro-police bias' in handling of Dafonte Miller case, tribunal finds
Three Durham police officers have been found guilty of discreditable conduct, and one of them has also been found guilty of neglect of duty by a disciplinary tribunal in connection with the handling of the 2016 incident which saw Dafonte Miller severely assaulted by an off-duty officer.
Calgary
-
1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested
Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.
-
Stamps mourn passing of PA announcer Dan Carson
The Stampeders are mourning the passing of long-time public address announcer Dan Carson, who has died at the age of 60.
-
Calgary won’t change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parkingRVs on residential driveways any time soon.
Montreal
-
Wildfire smog warning issued for Montreal... again
Environment Canada says the smog will be "less significant" than on Sunday, when Montreal's air quality was ranked the poorest of all major cities worldwide.
-
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
-
Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' with 2 stops in Montreal postponed due to illness
Montreal fans of the Queen of Pop will have to wait a little longer to get into the groove as the singer is postponing her upcoming world tour due to an illness.
Atlantic
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Nova Scotia gas prices to rise 18 cents by next weekend
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada investigating reports of two tornadoes potentially touching down in Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a trio of tornado warnings that were scattered throughout in western Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 arrested, 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at UW
Waterloo regional police say one person has been arrested and three people have been transported to hospital after being stabbed inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
Regina
-
Sask. residents could see cheaper natural gas bills this fall
SaskEnergy is proposing a 22.1 per cent decrease to its commodity rate, dropping the price per gigajoule from $4.20 to $3.30.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to 'serious' crash between van and semi on Highway 16
Saskatoon RCMP are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Plunkett, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
-
Regina Mayor, woman from Texas, meets Regina's mayor after online mix-up
An online mix-up in January 2022 led to a Texas woman named Regina Mayor meeting Regina’s mayor in person on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
International student killed walking on Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police are investigating after an international student was struck and killed while walking on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Accomplice in Barrie teen's shooting death sentenced
Alexander Craggs faced sentencing on Wednesday for his part in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Barrie in November 2021.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Tiny Township
One man has died after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Wipeout at Sask. skate park leads to social media firestorm
A wipe out at a skateboard park earlier this week in Martensville quickly turned into an online war of words.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to 'serious' crash between van and semi on Highway 16
Saskatoon RCMP are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Plunkett, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon man sustains burns in morning apartment fire
One person was sent to hospital with burns following an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Missing boa constrictor reunited with owner in northern Ontario
A four-foot-long boa constrictor that went missing in Kapuskasing over the weekend has been found in good health and reunited with its owner, police say.