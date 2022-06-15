Canada's 13 premiers to meet in Victoria this summer

Canada's premiers are set to gather in Victoria on July 11 and 12 as B.C. Premier John Horgan chairs the Council of the Federation.

The council was created in 2003 and is made up of all 13 provincial and territorial leaders.

A statement from the premier's office says the council enables premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, build constructive relationships and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

The council meets once a year every summer in the province or territory of that year's council chair.

The council chair position rotates annually, with the current year's deputy chair acting as the council chair the following year.

A separate meeting of premiers and Indigenous leaders will be held on the first day of the two-day event in Victoria, and will be hosted by the Songhees Nation.

With files from The Canadian Press