Canada Post's first electric delivery trucks roll out on Vancouver Island

Canada Post says its first all-electric delivery vehicles have arrived at its depot in Nanaimo, B.C.

The 14 electric cargo vans will replace the depot's current gas vehicles.

"We're excited to announce that our Nanaimo depot will be the first in the country using only electric vehicles to deliver to Canadians," said Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger while in the Harbour City on Thursday.

Suromitra Sanatani, chair of the Canada Post board of directors, says the new vehicles are an important investment for the company.

"Last year, the corporation set aside more than $1 billion to cut emissions and move forward on the electrification of its last mile fleet," she said.

"Canadians expect their postal service to play a leading role in the country’s transition to a low-carbon future. It’s a responsibility that Canada Post embraces," said Sanatani.

On Wednesday, the company unveiled one of its fully-electric delivery trucks in Indianapolis, Ind.

The custom-built truck was made specifically for Canada Post by U.S. van manufacturer Morgan Olson.

Canada Post says the Morgan Olson C250 vans were modified to run on electricity instead of gasoline, and that they are one step towards the company's goal of transitioning half its fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.

"With nearly 14,000 vehicles, Canada Post has one of the largest fleets in the country and continues to test a variety of battery-electric vehicles to support its plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050," said Canada Post in a release Wednesday.

The company hopes to have its "last-mile fleet" converted entirely to electric vehicles by 2040.