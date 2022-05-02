Canada claims 5th place at women's rugby 7s event in Langford, B.C.
With all the international competition Canadian coach Jack Hanratty looked forward to seeing as a challenge for his side at the HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament in Langford, B.C., it came down to a good old-fashioned North American clash for fifth-place on Sunday.
Hanratty's message throughout the prestigious two-day, 12-team event was one of consistency and a chance for his youthful home side to gain experience against quality competition.
In the end, Canada delivered a 12-7 win over their neighbours to the south in front of a rowdy 2,758 fans at Starlight Stadium, its best result so far this season in the 2022 World Rugby HSBC Women's Series. It followed a key 26-19 victory over Olympic bronze medallist Fiji earlier in the afternoon.
“We've just beaten two teams that are known among the world's best. One, you want to back it up, and to be able to back it up today is exceptional,” a delighted Hanratty said of the back-to-back wins.
“That's the highest position that we've finished (this year). To be top five in the world in a tournament that had all the top teams. There was nobody missing here.
“You know, we started this (2022) campaign without New Zealand and finishing eighth (they're previous best showing). We're now fifth with New Zealand and Fiji -- with everyone. We weren't at the races with Australia and New Zealand, but to be able to say we've beaten two of the top teams in the world is incredibly special.”
Of that there was no doubt this weekend. After lopsided losses to both Australia and New Zealand, who met for the championship game in Langford, Canada gutted it out.
“Just the grit and determination. Like the attitude when Olivia Apps tracked to get that tackle. You wouldn't have seen that a few months ago,” Hanratty said of a try-saving gallop by Apps against the U.S.
You can also throw 18-year-old Krissy Scufield into the mix as she scored two tries against Fiji and also made a try-saving tackle down the sidelines against the Americans.
“Her athletic ability is incredible,” Hanratty said of his young University of Victoria recruit, who was a late addition to the team. “She's always had that, but now she's a rugby player and the sky is the limit for her.”
“There were definitely a lot of emotions this week, but all of them were good. Everything I do is for the team so I'm happy to just be a part of it,” said Scurfield.
“It was definitely a rollercoaster,” she added of the weekend. “I wasn't expecting to be playing this weekend so coming in was an absolute honour and I was just happy to be here.”
Another young standout, Flo Symonds, 19, had a solid weekend as well and scored a try against the U.S., while Keyara Wardley added the other and Apps added a convert. Kristi Kirshe and Alena Olsen replied for the Americans.
It was a rough start to the final day for Canada as they were peppered 38-0 by defending Olympic champions New Zealand in quarterfinal play in the morning. It was followed by the electrifying 26-19 upset of Olympic bronze medallists Fiji to advance to the fifth-place game.
Against Fiji, Scurfield led the way with the two tries, including the winner. Hanratty also received a try each from Symonds and Wardley, and again, used a big-time tackle from Apps that saved the game for Canada.
After a 2-0 start to the weekend, Canada ran into a trifecta of tenacious challenges, competing hard in a loss to current World No. 1 ranked Australia on Saturday night, before dropping the lopsided match to New Zealand.
Canada's ball-handling skills lacked quality in the latter, turning over balls that cost the team dearly. Portia Woodman led the way with two tries for New Zealand, while Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini, Risi Pouri-Lane and Tanika Wilson added one each.
“We had to have three phases of possession and we couldn't do it,” Hanratty said after the loss to the Black Ferns. “We showed about four or five minutes of that, but if you get nine minutes wrong, five minutes isn't really worth much.”
Those elements came shining through against Fiji, especially from Scurfield and Symonds, who shone.
“The future is bright and they'll be playing against (upper-echelon teams) for a very long time. We just have to make sure we close the gap each time,” said Hanratty.
Canadian veteran Bianca Farella, who led with strong play throughout the weekend, agreed whole-heartedly.
“Our goal is Paris 2024 (Olympic Games) and we're going to keep building until then,” she said. “It's a great experience for the younger athletes. I'm honoured to be playing with them and help bring up the younger generation of athletes in Canada.”
As for New Zealand, it showed little rust and plenty of quality, despite not competing in almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kiwis dropped a disheartening 21-17 decision to Australia in the championship final after disposing of France 26-14 in one semifinal, a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics gold-medal game.
Australia used a final play try from Lily Dick for the win. Maddison Levi and Charlotte Caslick had the other tries for the Wallabies who toppled Ireland 26-5 in the other semifinal to setup the clash of rugby titans.
“This is awesome to have New Zealand back in the series. We've been looking forward to playing them after such a long time after, obviously, not matching up in Tokyo,” said Caslick.
In the bronze-medal game, Ireland stunned Olympic silver medallists France 22-14.
Australia, meanwhile, has clinched the 2022 HSBC World Sevens Series title with one more stop remaining in France.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2022.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Police seek men who may have witnessed arson at Victoria family's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with two men who were near a family's home before it went up in flames last month.
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
Authorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for a jail official who they say helped an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge to escape from an Alabama jail. A search was on for the pair.
Vancouver
-
Woman dead after stabbing in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood
Police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
Here's how data collected in B.C. will be used to combat systemic racism in the province
B.C. is taking a step to address systemic racism in the province by introducing new legislation and collecting data in a culturally safe way.
-
Vancouver mansion listed for $40M in 2020 now for sale for $6M less
A mansion described as a "contemporary masterpiece" is for sale in Vancouver, and while the price is significant, it's actually lower than the sellers asked for last time around.
Edmonton
-
'It's gonna be rowdy': Oilers players, fans pumped for first real playoff party since 2017
Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl has experienced it before, and he's happy to see a full-on playoff party again in Edmonton.
-
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings
Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a “game-time decision” when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday.
-
Oilers 50/50 surpasses $1.5M ahead of first playoff game
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's first 50/50 for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is packed with early-bird prizes and a growing jackpot.
Toronto
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Ontario Liberal leader claims Ford is using Trudeau as a campaign stop
Days before an anticipated provincial election call in Ontario, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is suggesting a joint announcement between Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is more of a campaign stop than an act of governing.
-
Hate-motivated crimes up 22 per cent annually in Toronto, police say
Toronto police say there has been a 22 per cent increase in hate crimes in the city.
Calgary
-
'It's very frustrating': Calgary schools dealing with staffing, substitute teacher shortages
Calgary's largest school board continues to deal with staffing shortages as schools struggle to find substitute teachers to fill absences.
-
'It's going to get crazy': Calgary businesses looking forward to Flames playoffs
With Calgary finishing the regular season atop the Pacific Division, business owners hope to see a deep push to recreate some of the magic the city felt back in 2004.
-
Committee to review name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
The Calgary Board of Education could potentially strip the name of Sir John A. Macdonald from one of its schools as part of the ongoing effort toward reconciliation.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state for second day
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal until 3 p.m. Monday.
-
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 new deaths
Quebec reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday and three new deaths linked to the virus.
Atlantic
-
Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth
Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
-
N.B. man faces 14 additional charges after allegedly pointing a gun at RCMP officer
A New Brunswick man is facing more than a dozen additional charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people, including a police officer, last month.
-
Five people charged after fight breaks out, person struck by vehicle in Charlottetown
Five young people on Prince Edward Island are facing weapons-related charges following a fight in Charlottetown Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Transcona over the weekend.
-
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell.
-
Interlake communities in Manitoba dealing with major flooding, eroding streets
Communities across Manitoba’s Interlake Region are dealing with major flooding issues on Monday, including crumbling roads and streets covered in water.
Kitchener
-
Guelph General Hospital getting $15M for new emergency department
The Ontario government is giving Guelph General Hospital more than $15 million to redevelop its emergency department.
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Regina
-
Sask. adds 6 intensive care beds to address overcapacity, high occupancy
The provincial government announced the addition of six new intensive care unit (ICU) beds in three hospital locations to address overcapacity and high occupancy rates.
-
Regina street tops list of Sask.'s worst roads
A Regina street was voted the worst road in Saskatchewan, according to a CAA poll.
-
More Sask. drivers losing their license for failing roadside drug tests: SGI
Saskatchewan Government Insurance says more drivers are facing license suspensions for failing roadside drug screening tests.
Barrie
-
Attempted abduction reported in Collingwood
Provincial police are looking to identify a man accused of an attempted abduction in Collingwood over the weekend.
-
Barrie man accused of assaulting police officer during arrest
A Barrie man accused of assaulting a police officer faces a slew of charges.
-
No arrests made in Barrie stabbing that sent teen to trauma centre
Barrie police are searching for the person(s) involved in an alleged stabbing over the weekend that left a teenage boy with serious injuries.
Saskatoon
-
More Sask. drivers losing their license for failing roadside drug tests: SGI
Saskatchewan Government Insurance says more drivers are facing license suspensions for failing roadside drug screening tests.
-
Saskatoon's Muslim community celebrates Eid Al-Fitr
Saskatoon's Muslim community celebrated the end of Ramadan on Monday as thousands gathered to mark the conclusion of the holy month.
-
Saskatoon residents are using half the water they did in 1980 — but here's why the city says they should use even less
Saskatoon's per capita water consumption is just over half what it was in 1980 — but there is still a risk that the water treatment plant's capacity will need to be expanded sooner if the city doesn't cut water use, according to an administration report.
Northern Ontario
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
-
Bankruptcy bill: LU charged $8.6M in legal, other fees as part of insolvency
The firm overseeing the insolvency process at Laurentian University has submitted an $8.6 million bill for services rendered since the start of the process in February 2021.