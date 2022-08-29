Canada announce $2.5M for Indigenous sports funding

Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, is pictured at the announcement. (CTV News) Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, is pictured at the announcement. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario