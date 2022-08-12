Campbell River RCMP warn of rise in 'sextortion' cases
Mounties in Campbell River, B.C., are urging residents to be cautious as police investigate a rise in social media "sextortion" cases.
Sextortion involves scammers threatening to post nude or intimate photos of victims if they are not paid in money or online gift cards.
Generally, these incidents begin when a suspect "lures their target into a fake online relationship," then convinces them to send intimate photos or videos, according to RCMP.
Once the photos or videos are sent, the scammer threatens to send them to the victim's friends, family, or coworkers unless they are paid.
Mounties say crimes of this nature have been on the rise this year.
In 2021, no reports of sextortion incidents were filed with the Campbell River RCMP. But now, in the first eight months of this year, 16 reports of sextortion have been submitted.
"RCMP are urging the public to refrain from sending intimate images to people via the internet, especially when the person is unknown to them," said Sgt. Chris Voller in a statement Friday.
Mounties say most of the reports this year have come from men aged 16 to30.
To protect yourself from similar scams, police recommend not accepting any online friend requests from strangers, not sending any materials that you wouldn't want public, and trusting your instincts if you think an online conversation is making you uncomfortable.
If you are blackmailed, Mounties suggested stopping all communication immediately and not complying with demands for money or more images. You're also encouraged to keep a record of all messages to give to police if you report the incident.
"Campbell River RCMP are urging the public to educate themselves and their family members of the dangers of sharing intimate images," said Voller.
"We know that these conversations can be hard, however these targeted behaviours appear to be increasing and we need to have these conversations to ensure we protect ourselves and our loved ones," he said.
