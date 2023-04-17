Campbell River RCMP seek missing girl, 14

The Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police are searching for Camille Zoey Newhook who was last seen in Campbell River around 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Mounties believe that Newhook may be trying to travel to the Keremeos or Cawston areas of B.C., south of Kelowna.

"Foul play is not suspected in this disappearance, but police and family are very concerned about Camille's well being," said the Campbell River RCMP in a release Monday.

She is described as standing 5'8" tall with a slim build. She has shoulder-length brown hair, hazel eyes, and wears a septum nose ring.

Anyone who sees Newhook or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.