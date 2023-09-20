Campbell River crash caused by driver asleep at the wheel: RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP say a highway crash that sent a car into a power pole over the weekend was likely caused by another driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Mounties were called to the 3900-block of the South Island Highway at 1 p.m. Saturday for reports of a serious collision.

Witnesses told police that a Toyota van crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic, forcing at least one driver to take evasive action.

Despite the driver's efforts to avoid a collision, the car was struck by the van and pushed into a power pole, however no one was seriously injured, police said.

Witnesses called emergency services after the driver of the van was found unconscious behind the wheel.

Investigators say the van driver may have had a medical issue that caused him to fall asleep behind the wheel prior to the crash.

"This was the second incident in a week where a driver caused an accident due to falling asleep at the wheel," Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said in a statement Tuesday.

"We cannot stress enough the need for people to ensure that they are fully awake and actually capable of getting behind the wheel. Lack of sleep can create a severe level of impairment that puts lives at risk."

The car that struck the power pole sustained significant rear-end damage and was towed from the scene.