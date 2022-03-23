Campbell River barge was grounded intentionally, says coast guard
The Canadian Coast Guard was responding Wednesday to a barge filled with wood debris that was intentionally grounded near Campbell River, B.C.
Coast guard officials say the operator of the tugboat Pacific Chief intentionally beached the barge in Duncan Bay on Tuesday morning after the cargo had shifted.
The barge contains 5,500 yards of "hog fuel," a wood waste product. There is no concern about marine pollution from the cargo or from hydrocarbons on board, according to the coast guard.
The owners of the barge and tugboat, Sentry Marine Towing, plan to use a crane to shift the cargo and rebalance the load before carrying on, according to coast guard spokesperson Michelle Imbeau.
"The Canadian Coast Guard is in communication with the owner and other partners to ensure an appropriate response," Imbeau said.
The vessel is the second barge to be grounded in Duncan Bay, north of Campbell River, in recent weeks.
More than 35,000 litres of fuel have been recovered from a listing and leaking barge in the bay after the problem was spotted by a helicopter pilot on Feb. 14.
The 98-metre Trailer Princess is a former railcar ferry that was converted into a helicopter pad and refuelling platform.
A coast guard crew from the Campbell River lifeboat station assessed the barge and laid hundreds of metres of pollution containment boom around the vessel.
The coast guard is still working with hazardous materials contractors to remove the remaining fuel from the barge's hull. The recovery may involve removing the barge from the water in order to access interior fuel tanks that cannot be accessed from the water.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
How much could the government's new pharmacare, dental promises cost?
The Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to keep them in power until 2025 comes with promises of a pair of health programs that estimates indicate could cost $13 billion combined per year.
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances, CTV News has learned.
Ontario NDP says ejected member was in Islamophobic Facebook group
Ontario's New Democrats say they removed a longtime legislator from caucus because he was found to be a member of an Islamophobic Facebook group.
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
Uptick in Russians fleeing the country as Ukrainian refugees face challenges with biometrics: Canadian immigration lawyer
Amid the wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing war in their home country, Russians are increasingly looking to escape to Canada, according to a Toronto immigration lawyer.
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
Canadian baby born to surrogate mother in Kyiv rescued
As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, a newborn Canadian baby born to a Ukrainian surrogate has been safely evacuated from the country and united with his parents.
Vancouver
-
Some B.C. parents could pay hundreds of dollars more for child care starting April 1
Kelowna child-care operator Amanda Worms says she has been calling parents at her daycare centres all week, telling them they will have to pay $350 more in monthly fees starting April 1.
-
'BC Effect' tourism campaign targets international visitors as industry hopes 2022 marks beginning of recovery
B.C.'s tourism sector is hopeful 2022 will be the year the industry's recovery from the pandemic's impact begins in earnest following eased travel restrictions, and is launching a strategic multi-million-dollar marketing campaign aimed at enticing critical international visitors back to the province.
-
As COVID-19 spreads, few 'outbreaks' declared in B.C. care homes
After a change in how outbreaks are defined and declared in British Columbia, no care homes in Vancouver Coastal Health have met the new threshold for nearly two months despite dozens of cases at a single facility, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating, breaking the law in leadership vote
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
-
'Vote out Kenney tomorrow': NDP wants UCP MLAs to help them trigger early election
Alberta's opposition NDP sent a message Wednesday to government MLAs who may be unhappy with the state of the United Conservative Party: vote with us.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
Toronto
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds cause power outages in Toronto
Thousands of residents were without power for several hours in Toronto on Wednesday evening after heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees and hydro lines.
-
Trevor Noah says unsettling situation on flight to Toronto gave him 'clarity' on life
Comedian and television host Trevor Noah said he has 'more clarity' on life after getting caught up in an unsettling incident on a plane that was trying to land in Toronto this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary dentists cautiously optimistic about federal dental plan, some social services supportive
After the federal government announced an expansion of dental coverage for middle and low- income Canadians in an agreement with the NDP Tuesday, some families and social support services are embracing it, while some dentists have lingering questions about the program rollout.
-
Wastewater suggests COVID count climbing in Calgary as hospitalizations drop
Omnicron is no longer the dominant strain in the province as hospitalizations drop in the latest update of COVID-19 numbers in Alberta
-
Man accused in fatal stabbing of Calgary chef insists he doesn't know if he did it
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continued to tell a trial Wednesday that he has no memory of stabbing the victim.
Montreal
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
-
Quebec cutting some subsidies for buying electric vehicles
Tuesday's Quebec budget calls for subsidies for new fully electric car purchases to be cut down $8,000 to $7,000, and from $4,000 to $3,500 for used fully electric cars.
Atlantic
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
A perfect match: A life-saving organ donation from wife to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Problems with Winnipeg police headquarters building still emerging, union says
Deficiencies continue to emerge in the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters building.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect in serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell involving a 12-year-old girl.
-
New Indigenous-led council to advise residential school burial searches
Searches at the burial sites for children who died at residential schools in Manitoba will have Indigenous leaders to guide them.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man travels to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
A Guelph man has travelled to eastern Europe to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Parents question Wednesday school closures in Waterloo Region
Bus and school cancellations in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Wednesday left many parents scrambling and some with lingering questions.
Regina
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Barrie
-
Barrie driver arrested for his behaviour in a drive-thru
Police arrested a young driver in Barrie following his behaviour in a drive-thru on Tuesday night.
-
SMDHU top doctor issues special statement urging continued health measures
Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health is "urging residents" to continue to follow COVID-19 health measures despite the recent lifting of several restrictions and mask mandates.
-
Ontario strangers meet online and make 'life-changing' decision to help Ukrainians
Huntsville's Trevor MacDonald and Oshawa's Robbie Walker were strangers before they met online while looking for ways to help Ukrainian people.
Saskatoon
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. will spend millions to cut surgery backlog
The Saskatchewan government is hoping an injection of cash will bolster a provincial health care system battered by COVID-19 and help cut down a surgical waitlist that ballooned during the pandemic.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP
Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.