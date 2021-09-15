Camosun campaign aims to help local restaurants through pandemic

Taylor Reynolds at Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse in Saanichton, B.C. (CTV News) Taylor Reynolds at Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse in Saanichton, B.C. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important

CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener