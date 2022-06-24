Boy, 17, in critical condition after crash at Saanich crosswalk

Saanich police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking at a crosswalk on Thursday evening.

Police say the crash occurred around 9 p.m. at a crosswalk on Burnside Road West.

The teen was walking on the crosswalk when a minivan that was heading west on Burnside Road West struck him, police say.

The pedestrian was then rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday, according to Saanich police.

Investigators say the driver of the van, a 2006 Pontiac Montana, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Impairment has been ruled out as a factor in the crash, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the area to come forward. Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash is also asked to speak with Saanich police at 250-475-4321.