Bones discovered in Vancouver Island river prompt RCMP response

Bones that were discovered in the Somass River in Port Alberni, B.C., have turned out to be animal bones, RCMP say.

Police had asked the public to stay away from the Paper Mill Dam area of the river on Thursday after a civilian diver discovered the bones.

At first, police said it was unclear if the bones belonged to a human or an animal and they were working with a forensic pathologist to determine the origins of the remains.

Later Thursday afternoon, RCMP said the bones were confirmed to be that of an animal.