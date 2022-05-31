Body of missing man found in waters off Nanaimo, B.C.

A body discovered near Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month has been identified as a missing man, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

The body was located off the shores of Protection Island on May 3, and police say they've identified the remains as Kent Schroeder, a man who was reported missing on April 11.

Police and other first responders launched a large-scale search for Schroeder at the time, and a woman he was with on a boat in the area was located in the water suffering from hypothermia.

Rescue vessels and an RCMP dive team continued to search the area the next day, though police said at the time that it was presumed the man had drowned.

RCMP say the investigation into Schroeder's death is ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen Schroeder on April 11, or "heard anything suspicious around the Nanaimo harbour" that evening, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.