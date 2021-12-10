Body of man missing near Shawnigan Lake found: RCMP

The body of a man who went missing near Shawnigan Lake, B.C., has been found, the RCMP confirmed Friday.

Christopher Janak, 54, had wandered away from the Malahat Mountain Meadows RV Park early Tuesday morning, prompting a widespread search of the area.

Janak, a resident of the RV park, was reportedly dressed only in jogging pants and a light jacket when he disappeared around 2:30 a.m.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP said in a statement that Janak's body was discovered on Thursday.

Investigators do not believe any criminality was involved in Janak's death, which police described as "sudden."

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the circumstances of his death.