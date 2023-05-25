Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious

Saanich police say they do not think criminality is involved after a man's body was found near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich on Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call about an unresponsive man just before 8 a.m.

Officers went to the area, located under a bridge at the corner of Carey Road and Ravine Way, and determined that the man was dead.

Several Saanich police officers were on scene along the trail near Carey Road and Ravine Way. (CTV News)

Police tape blocked a pedestrian walkway that leads to the trail on the east side of Carey Road Thursday morning.

A forensic investigator could also be seen taking photos under the Carey Road overpass before 9 a.m.

The path reopened around 12:30 p.m., after police finished examining the scene.

Saanich police say its major crime unit examined the area and determined that the man's death "does not appear to be suspicious."