Body found after woman, 26, swept off Washington state beach

The body of a 26-year-old woman has been found after she was swept off a beach by strong ocean currents in northwestern Washington state Monday.

The United States Coast Guard was called at approximately 10:50 a.m. after the woman was reportedly pulled out to sea at Rialto Beach, approximately 60 kilometres from the U.S. border with Vancouver Island.

A pair of coast guard helicopters from Port Angeles and Astoria, Wash. responded alongside a ground search crew, local police and a search and rescue team from Olympic National Park.

The woman was described as wearing a pink sweater and black pants when she entered the water.

The two helicopters searched a 132-square-kilometre area over the course of five hours, according to the coast guard.

Washington state park rangers located a woman's body matching the description of the missing woman at approximately 5 p.m., a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told CTV News.

The woman's identity has not been released.