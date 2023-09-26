Vancouver Island

    • Body found after woman, 26, swept off Washington state beach

    Rialto Beach in Olympic National Park, Washington. (iStock) Rialto Beach in Olympic National Park, Washington. (iStock)

    The body of a 26-year-old woman has been found after she was swept off a beach by strong ocean currents in northwestern Washington state Monday.

    The United States Coast Guard was called at approximately 10:50 a.m. after the woman was reportedly pulled out to sea at Rialto Beach, approximately 60 kilometres from the U.S. border with Vancouver Island.

    A pair of coast guard helicopters from Port Angeles and Astoria, Wash. responded alongside a ground search crew, local police and a search and rescue team from Olympic National Park.

    The woman was described as wearing a pink sweater and black pants when she entered the water.

    The two helicopters searched a 132-square-kilometre area over the course of five hours, according to the coast guard.

    Washington state park rangers located a woman's body matching the description of the missing woman at approximately 5 p.m., a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told CTV News.

    The woman's identity has not been released.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite

    Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News