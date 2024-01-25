VANCOUVER ISLAND
Vancouver Island

    • Body discovered at Nanaimo seaside park

    Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Neck Point Park in Nanaimo, B.C., on Jan. 24, 2024. Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Neck Point Park in Nanaimo, B.C., on Jan. 24, 2024.
    Someone on a beach at Neck Point Park in Nanaimo's north-end discovered a body that had washed ashore near the beach this week.

    The discovery was made just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

    Nanaimo RCMP attended and were unable to determine the identity of the person due to the state of decomposition.

    Mounties are currently working on identifying the body. 

