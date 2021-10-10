Boat, trailer stolen from front yard in Campbell River, RCMP say

Vancouver -

Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help locating a boat, engine and trailer stolen in Campbell River last weekend.

The missing vessel is a 14-foot Lund Aluminum boat with a 25-horsepower Yamaha tiller engine, according to a news release from Campbell River RCMP.

The boat was on an EZ loader boat trailer, and was stolen from the front yard of a home in the 100-block of South Murphy Street on Oct. 3, RCMP said.

Police provided a photo of the stolen vessel. Anyone who sees it or knows what happened to it should call Campbell River RCMP and cite file number 2021-13795.

"This event is unfortunately a stark reminder to secure vessels and trailers in yards with wheel boots and heavy duty trailer hitch locks," said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre, in the release.

"Nothing is perfect, unfortunately, but the heavier the locks and types of locks used act as a deterrent to theft."