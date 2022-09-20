One person was transported to hospital Sunday after the boat they were on burst into flames near Port Alberni, B.C.

The mishap occurred on the Somass River around 2:30 p.m. and was visible arcoss much of the Alberni waterfront.

"We heard a big explosion – like it was quite a big boom," said Karen Burke who photographed the vessel fire from her back deck.

"We checked around the house to see if there was anything amiss and there wasn't and then we noticed smoke coming from the inlet."

Daniel Brennan also captured photos and videos of the mishap.

"There was already four boats there responding and they had a really good response time," Brennan said.

Port Alberni deputy fire chief Wes Patterson says firefighters initially believed the fire was along the shoreline but once they determined it was in the water crews used a vessel the department shares with the harbour authority.

Their first task was to ensure the occupant of the boat was safe.

"It was determined that one person had been on board. Another vessel had picked him up and has taken that injured person to Centennial pier where the ambulance was going to meet them."

Fighting the blaze posed a few challenges.

"It's always difficult fighting a boat fire on the water. We use water to put the fire out typically and as you fill a boat with water, they typically sink," Patterson said.

To prevent it from sinking, the 11-metre aluminum vessel was towed to nearby Holm Island where it was beached and remains on its side.