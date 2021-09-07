VICTORIA -- Police and firefighters were called to an early-morning boat fire on the Gorge waterway Tuesday.

A sailboat was found burning near Saanich Gorge Park, just east of the Tillicum Road bridge.

Saanich firefighters got the blaze under control as thick smoke wafted into Vic West and downtown Victoria.

The department says it received “many 911 calls” about the fire and thanked those who provided updates to the department.

We are aware of the boat fire in the gorge waterway and have received many 911 calls.

Thank you to everyone who called with updates but we now need to keep our emergency lines free for other emergencies.

Sl. — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) September 7, 2021

There were no reports of injuries Tuesday morning and the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Police say no one was on the boat at the time of the blaze. Investigators are now trying to locate the boat's owner.