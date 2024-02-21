VANCOUVER ISLAND
Vancouver Island

    • Blueprint released for tackling Port Alberni's overdose crisis

    The Port Alberni Community Action Team has released its blueprint for strategies to tackle the toxic drug catastrophe plaguing the region.

    In 2023, the Alberni Valley region had the third-worst drug death rate in the entire province.

    The blueprint is meant to run parallel to the Tseshaht First Nation's Alberni Valley Toxic Poisoned Drug Crisis Strategy, which was released three weeks ago.

