Bison bones thousands of years old found at Saanich construction site

The future operator of an under-construction care home in Saanich is hailing a "significant palaeontological find" made during excavation of the work site.

According to a notice from Broadmead Care, "bison bones estimated to be approximately 13,000 years old" were discovered at the future site of Nigel House, an 88-unit facility with long-term-care, assisted-living and independent-living components slated for completion in 2024.

The bones were discovered on Oct. 19, and work in the part of the site where they were found was halted while archaeologists examined the discovery.

According to Broadmead, the bones include "a complete robust left bison metatarsal, a bovoid vertebra and other small fragments," as well as "a large, robust scapula (shoulder blade) with three visible ribs."

The archaeologists developed a plan for recovery of the bones and contacted the B.C. Fossil Management Office, which reached out to the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations.

The bones were removed from the site Wednesday and will be stored at the Royal B.C. Museum for further study, including carbon dating to determine their exact age.

"Broadmead Care is excited about this significant palaeontological find, and will continue to work closely with the appropriate regulatory and governing bodies to ensure these important items receive respectful and conscientious care," the company said in its statement.

Nigel House is part of the Nigel Valley project, a mixed-use development in Saanich's Uptown neighbourhood that the B.C. government has called its "largest investment" into affordable housing on Vancouver Island.

When completed, the $250-million project will include roughly 440 affordable rental homes, 255 homes at market prices, 37 homes with supports for seniors and veterans, 25 homes with supports for people with mental-health challenges, and 41 long-term care beds.

The housing is being built in three phases, with construction on the first phase currently underway.

The full project is not expected to be completed until 2032.