Bird crashing into wires caused power outage in downtown Victoria

BC Hydro says a bird strike was the cause of a recent power outage in downtown Victoria on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 1,800 customers lost power in downtown Victoria for about an hour between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The outage spanned from Pandora Avenue southwest to the intersection of Michigan Street and Menzies Street, over the downtown core.

During the outage, BC Hydro said a "bird contacting our wires" was the cause of the blackout.

Power was restored just after 2:20 p.m., according to BC Hydro.