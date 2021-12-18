Bikes, tools and Air Jordans: Nanaimo RCMP share some of the thefts reported to them this month

Mounties in Nanaimo are sharing details of some of the thefts that have been reported to them so far during the month of December, and offering tips to help prevent such incidents from occurring.

In a news release Friday, Nanaimo RCMP provided brief descriptions of six different theft files the detachment has opened this month.

The items taken include a mountain bike, a BMX bike, power tools, two leaf blowers, two parcels left on a doorstep and "two pairs of retro high top black metallic gold Air Jordans valued at several thousand dollars," according to police.

One of the bikes was stolen from a home, while the other was taken from outside the Dollar Store at the intersection of Fifth Street and Bruce Avenue. Nanaimo RCMP recommend recording bicycle serial numbers and registering them with Project 529, as well as always locking them up when parking them in public places.

The power tools were stolen from a construction site at the intersection of Milton and Albert streets on Dec. 7, despite being stored in a locked container. Police said tools should always be locked up and marked with identifying numbers or unique names.

The two leaf blowers were stolen from the back of a work truck that was parked in front of Shoppers Drug Mart on Mary Ellen Way on the morning of Dec. 9, Mounties said. They described the incident as "a crime of opportunity."

"Sadly, anything of value needs to be either placed out of sight or locked up," police said.

The two packages were stolen from the same home in the Departure Bay area in the span of less than a week. One contained GPS devices and the other a water filter, according to police, who advise residents not to have parcels delivered to their doors unless they know they'll be home.

In the case of the stolen shoes, police said the theft occurred during a house party on Kennedy Street on Dec. 11.

"The party apparently got out of control and after the dust settled, the shoes were gone," police said. "If you’re hosting a party where unknown people may be attending, it may be wise to put valuables out of sight and keep bedroom doors closed and preferably locked."