Bike thefts on the rise in Victoria, police warn

Victoria is a biking city, and with the recent rise in the popularity of e-bikes, more seem to be jumping onto the healthy pastime. What is also on the rise in the city is bike theft.

Inside the Victoria Police Departments bike lock-up, you will find dozens of unclaimed bikes, ones that have been recovered after being stolen.

“The reality is that bike theft is a significant thing here in Victoria,” said Bowen Osoko, spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department.

Since 2016, VicPD has had more than 4,600 reports of stolen bikes in the city.

“50 per cent of those bikes weren’t stolen from the street, which is often where we think our bikes are going to get stolen,” said Osoko.

Instead, the theft reports are coming from condos and apartments and their secured bike lockers.

“Stolen from those places, where people thought that they would be safe,” said Osoko.

People riding the Galloping Goose Trail on Monday say they’re not surprised.

Doug Dryburgh lives in a condo and stores his e-bike within his unit.

“Because it’s just the best place to keep it,” he said.

He says he continues to hear stories from friends who have become victims of the crime.

“It certainly has happened to pretty much everyone else that I’ve spoken to,” said Dryburgh.

He has had parts stolen from his bike, like tires and a seat, when it was locked-up on a street in downtown Victoria.

Theft from street bike lock-ups make up the other 50 per cent of bike thefts.

An example of just that was caught on security footage in June, when a man brazenly cut the lock off of a $10,000 Victoria charity’s custom cargo bike in broad daylight.

That bike was later recovered by police and returned to Capital Bike.

VicPD says if you are storing your bike in a condo’s secure storage, use a good lock as well for extra protection. As well, register your bike with an online bike registry service like 529 Garage.

“At the very least, take pictures of your bike every six months,” said Osoko. “Serial numbers, anything distinctive.”

Because it appears thieves are willing to go to greater lengths to get their hand on your property.

“We actually have caught people trying to break into (VicPD’s bike lock-up) too,” said Osoko.