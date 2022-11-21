Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in Victoria delayed due to permit issue

Ongoing delays with the opening of the Beyond Van Gogh art exhibit in Victoria are frustrating ticketholders.

People who purchased tickets to the exhibit, which was set to launch on Oct. 14, have been told twice now that the event has been postponed.

Some are left wondering if the event will happen at all.

A massive tent that was supposed to be set up at the Bayview Roundhouse Site in Vic West has been on location for about three months waiting to be set up.

But a miscommunication between company Paquin Entertainment and the City of Victoria about what permit is needed to operate the exhibit has the start date in limbo.

"Unfortunately, instead of [Paquin] going down the road of a temporary permit, which is always the case, it started up and got into the formal development permit application process, which requires city council and a whole long-time period, which is not necessary for a 90-day temporary structure," said Ken Mariash, owner of the Bayview Roundhouse site.

The delay has many ticketholders concerned.

One woman who spoke with CTV News said she purchased four tickets for her family and has rescheduled twice.

The family is now scheduled to attend the exhibit on Dec. 7, but if the event gets postponed again the woman said she'll be asking for a refund.

On Friday afternoon, Paquin said it was working with the city and the Bayview team to resolve the issue.

A new opening date will be announced when the company is "absolutely certain" it can deliver it, the company said.

Anyone looking for a refund can email hello@vangoghvictoria.com.

Over the past two years, the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit has been set up in more than 50 cities across seven countries, according to Paquin.

"We know Victoria has been excited about our event as thousands of you have committed to come to the exhibition," reads part of the statement Friday.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this delay."