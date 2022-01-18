Betty White campaign raises hundreds of thousands for B.C. animal rescue groups

Penny Stone's email inbox is bursting at the seams.

“Another $100 for Betty White,” said the executive director of the Victoria Humane Society on Monday.

The society received donations ranging from $5 to $500 on Monday.

“I just donated $90,” said Maria Fedrigo, after she made her donation at the Victoria Humane Society.

“It’s for a good cause,” said Fedrigo. “Betty White, she was a trooper.”

The donations were coming in on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media asked everyone to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization, in the name of the award-winning actress and tireless animal advocate.

White died on New Year’s Eve after suffering a stroke a few days earlier.

“I think she’s an animal super hero,” said Stone.

“I donated $5,” said Wendy Yue, after she made her donation at the Victoria branch of the BC SPCA.

“The donations have been incredible so far,” said Larissa Johnston, assistant manager for the Victoria branch.

The money hasn’t yet been tallied yet locally, but provincially the BC SPCA has been keeping track of the numbers.

“The organization set a $30,000 goal and by about 11 a.m. on Monday they were already around $25,000,” said Johnston.

By 4 p.m., the number had climbed to $220,000.

“I’d say that we have had well over 50 donations that have come in this morning already,” said Joyce Lee, office administrator of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, B.C.

The centre helps ill, injured and orphaned wildlife of all types.

Lee believes White would have been happy to know her influence is helping wild animals as well.

“I’m sure that if she had a chance to come here, she would have loved it,” said Lee. “She would have loved all our black bears and our raptors that are here.”

Millions of dollars were expected to be raised by the campaign for animal rescue organizations across North America by the end of the day Monday.

Some of those agencies have a message for White if she's out there.

“Happy birthday Betty White and thank you for everything you’ve done for animals,” said Johnston.

“Thank you,” said Lee.

“I think she’s up there smiling, laughing, having a great time and thinking this is what she wanted,” said Stone. “She worked hard for animal charities.”