'Better shape than we found it': New BC Transit facility earns environmental recognition in View Royal
BC Transit’s new handyDART Centre has been recognized as Vancouver Islands first "Salmon Safe" site.
The certificate was awarded Monday at the View Royal construction site recognizing BC Transit for its efforts integrating water conservation and stormwater management into its redevelopment design, and for the restoration of a stream that runs into the salmon-bearing Craigflower Creek.
The certification came from the Fraser Basin Council and its Salmon-Sage program that recognizes progressive, environmentally-friendly land and water management practices in B.C.
"Salmon-Safe certification reflects exemplary stewardship of urban and agricultural lands," said Theresa Fresco, program manager with the Fraser Basin Council.
"BC Transit has taken great care and leadership at the new handyDART centre to improve the ecology of a previously degraded industrial site, adopt sound water management practices and restore a stream and riparian areas," she added.
BC Transit says it worked with the community on the redevelopment of the property.
"We’ve been working with local stream-keepers, nearby residents and local experts to ensure that we’re enhancing the stream that runs through the site, which is currently the most significant environmental restoration project underway in the Craigflower Creek watershed," said BC Transit chief sustainability officer and VP of asset management, Aaron Lamb.
"This is a great example of how we can partner with the community to leave something in better shape than we found it through redevelopment," he said.
The Fraser Basin Council heralded the site as an example of how future urban developments should be carried out.
Some of the work BC Transit integrated into the redevelopment to receive the certification included realigning the stream to help with flow, placing raingardens along the creek to retain run-off during storms, increasing woodland habitat and replacing trees in a 2:1 ratio.
The certification will last five years and could be renewed at that time.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 11.3 million kilometres away.
'I would have died': Minister LeBlanc meets man behind life-saving stem cell transplant
A stem cell transplant will forever connect Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc with a young man from Germany.
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Jupiter is about to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years
Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, September 26, according to NASA.
Data shows Fiona's impact across Atlantic Canada as all-time records broken
Fiona, a category 4 hurricane turned post-tropical cyclone storm, barrelled through Atlantic Canada leaving behind flooded streets, wrecked homes and towns in darkness. CTVNews.ca looks at the data behind the destruction.
Vancouver
-
'Sparkle ponies and pixie dust'? Kennedy Stewart's Vancouver Loop promise critiqued by opponents
Kennedy Stewart says if re-elected as mayor, he would accelerate plans for the "Vancouver Loop" – a new SkyTrain line that would connect Metrotown to UBC.
-
Woman slashed with a machete in Vancouver 'living in fear' after suspect granted bail
A woman who was the victim of a stranger attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this year says she's “living in fear” after the suspect was granted bail.
-
Here's how Ryan Reynolds, Elliot Page and others earned Scouts Canada badges
Vancouver's own Ryan Reynolds is among 10 celebrities who have earned custom badges from Scouts Canada.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton
A person was killed Monday afternoon when they were hit by an LRT train near the D.L. MacDonald Transit Garage in northeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton considering drug-checking program to reduce poisoning deaths
A harm-reduction strategy that sees illegal street drugs tested for deadly substances before being used is under consideration in Edmonton.
-
Officer slashed with knife by man who ran through airport security: RCMP
Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Jupiter will be at its brightest Monday. This is how to see it in Ontario.
Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is going to be the closest it has been to Earth in almost 60 years Monday night.
-
Police arrest 27-year-old man accused of placing camera in women's bathroom at Tim Hortons
A 27-year-old man has been charged after police said they found a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom at a Tim Hortons.
-
More than 170K Ontario patients lost family doctors in first 6 months of pandemic, study finds
More than 170,000 patients in Ontario lost their family doctors in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Calgary
-
City councillor seeks to restrict distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers
A Calgary city councillor is pushing for restrictions around the door-to-door distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers.
-
Aid from afar: Albertans looking to lend a hand to those impacted by Fiona
Blowers & Grafton restaurants provide a taste of home for Atlantic Canadians now in Alberta, but they're looking to do even more this week: help those impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Airline industry, travellers rejoice over lifting of COVID-19 border restrictions
Ottawa announced Monday it will officially lift all COVID-19 border restrictions as of Oct. 1, a move that's been called for by those within the airline industry for months.
Montreal
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
-
QS candidate steps down after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) is stepping down after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Atlantic
-
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
-
Most P.E.I. residents without power two days after Fiona
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
-
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
'We are truly sorry': Leaders, health officials acknowledge Indigenous-specific racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous leaders and northern health officials in Manitoba say Indigenous people continue to face racism in the health-care system, and have signed a declaration committing to eliminate it.
-
Winnipeg mayoral candidate resurrects pledge to open Portage and Main
A Winnipeg mayoral candidate is pledging to bring down the barriers at Portage and Main, despite the results of a plebiscite held on the issue four years ago.
-
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant was ageist after asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
Kitchener
-
City of Waterloo votes in favour of security allowance for councillors
The City of Waterloo is taking an extra step to keep city councillors safe by voting in favour to give themselves a monthly allowance for home security.
-
Multiple code reds reported in Waterloo region Monday
Waterloo regional hospitals dealt with ambulance gridlock Monday, as paramedics report an increase in Code Red instances.
-
OPP close Highway 6 in both directions near Mount Forest
The Ontario Provincial Police said they have closed Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening for a collision.
Regina
-
'A huge need for housing': Advocates call for winter shelter plan for Regina's houseless population
It’s been almost a year after the events surrounding Camp Hope brought the struggles of Regina’s houseless population to the forefront. However, many in the Queen City are once again struggling to find shelter.
-
Riders' Clark and Williams to make return against Bombers
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark and wide receiver Duke Williams are expected to return to the lineup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.
-
Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Events in and around Regina are planned to commemorate the second iteration of the national day of remembrance and reflection.
Barrie
-
Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 10 years
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
-
New federal boundaries, riding proposed for Simcoe County
Simcoe County’s federal ridings could increase by one under a new federal boundary proposal, but at least one area MP isn’t fond of what’s on the table.
-
Ont. driver charged with speeding through Innisfil community safety zone
A Whitby man's licence was suspended for 30 days after police say he was nabbed speeding over double the limit in a community safety zone in Innisfil.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater researchers see 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
The University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring Sasktoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 observed the second-highest levels of the pandemic during its most recent round of sampling.
-
Saskatoon police charge 2nd person with murder in woman's disappearance
A second person stands accused of murder in a missing Saskatoon woman's presumed death.
-
Riders backup QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving
Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala has been charged with impaired driving, according to a statement from the team.
Northern Ontario
-
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming, Ont., has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
-
Body of missing bike trail builder in the Sault has been found, police say
CTV News has learned a massive police search has ended for a 58-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after his body was found.
-
Tourism officials in the north greet end of COVID-19 border restrictions
Northern Ontario tourism officials are breathing a sigh of relief at the announcement that all remaining COVID-19 border restrictions are coming down this week.