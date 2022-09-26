'Better shape than we found it': New BC Transit facility earns environmental recognition in View Royal

BC Transit’s new handyDART Centre has been recognized as Vancouver Islands first "Salmon Safe" site.

The certificate was awarded Monday at the View Royal construction site recognizing BC Transit for its efforts integrating water conservation and stormwater management into its redevelopment design, and for the restoration of a stream that runs into the salmon-bearing Craigflower Creek.

The certification came from the Fraser Basin Council and its Salmon-Sage program that recognizes progressive, environmentally-friendly land and water management practices in B.C.

"Salmon-Safe certification reflects exemplary stewardship of urban and agricultural lands," said Theresa Fresco, program manager with the Fraser Basin Council.

"BC Transit has taken great care and leadership at the new handyDART centre to improve the ecology of a previously degraded industrial site, adopt sound water management practices and restore a stream and riparian areas," she added.

The new BC Transit facility was certified "salmon safe" on Sept. 26, 2022. (BC Transit)

BC Transit says it worked with the community on the redevelopment of the property.

"We’ve been working with local stream-keepers, nearby residents and local experts to ensure that we’re enhancing the stream that runs through the site, which is currently the most significant environmental restoration project underway in the Craigflower Creek watershed," said BC Transit chief sustainability officer and VP of asset management, Aaron Lamb.

"This is a great example of how we can partner with the community to leave something in better shape than we found it through redevelopment," he said.

The Fraser Basin Council heralded the site as an example of how future urban developments should be carried out.

Some of the work BC Transit integrated into the redevelopment to receive the certification included realigning the stream to help with flow, placing raingardens along the creek to retain run-off during storms, increasing woodland habitat and replacing trees in a 2:1 ratio.

The certification will last five years and could be renewed at that time.