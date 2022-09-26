'Better shape than we found it': New BC Transit facility earns environmental recognition in View Royal

The new BC Transit facility was certified "salmon safe" on Sept. 26, 2022. (BC Transit) The new BC Transit facility was certified "salmon safe" on Sept. 26, 2022. (BC Transit)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario