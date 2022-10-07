'Best feeling': Vancouver Island woman wins 2nd place at world kite-surfing competition

One of the loudest and most beloved staffers at a famous Vancouver Island café is also one of the world's best kite-surfers.

Frances Kelly just got back from the GKA Kite-Surf World Cup in Dakhla, Morocco, where she came in second place in the female kite-surfer category.

"It was the best feeling in the world to get into the finals," she told CTV News on Friday.

Kelly was already the best female kite-surfer in Canada, and now the world knows she's the second best on earth.

"It's my first prize money ever," she said.

Kelly picked up the sport later than others. The 32-year-old began kite-surfing in 2019 and went all in.

"I spent all my savings, I spent everything to get myself there," she said.

Then the pandemic hit, so she surfed – and surfed some more.

"We'll go up to Tofino, or downtown Victoria if there's no wind up by my house," she said.

Her dedication and passion has paid off. In a month, Kelly is headed to Brazil for her next tour stop.

Besides being an expert kite-surfer, locals may know Kelly as a staff member at Shirley Delicious in Shirley, B.C.

"Working here is a great joy in my life," she said.

But fair warning, when Kelly is surfing in competitions, service may slow down at Shirley Delicious.

"There's a lot of screaming coming from the kitchen," said café owner Sheena Mercer.